College basketball rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 22

The last time Duke men's basketball had lost to Pitt inside the hallowed confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium, Mike Krzyzewski was just over a year away from being hired as the Blue Devils' coach.

That all changed Saturday.

Despite entering the matchup on an eight-game win streak and as a 13.5-point favorite, No. 6 Duke fell to the Panthers 80-76. With his team's victory, Pitt coach Jeff Capel — a Fayetteville native — became just the second former Duke player in the past 70 years to return to Cameron Indoor Stadium and win as an opposing coach.

On Monday, coach Jon Scheyer's team will see just how far it will fall in the two major national polls.

The Blue Devils were just one of two ACC teams in last week's USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll. Archrival North Carolina was the other, though the No. 3 Tar Heels didn't stumble last week notching a pair of victories against Louisville and Boston College, each of which was decided by at least 10 points.

Elsewhere in the conference, four other ACC teams outside the top 25 received votes in last week's poll — Clemson, NC State, Florida State and Wake Forest — but none of those teams escaped last week without a loss, likely eliminating whatever possibility they had of cracking the top 25.

Here are the latest updates to the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls:

