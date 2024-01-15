College basketball rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 15

ACC basketball is not used to being on the outside looking in, but things seem to be trending up.

North Carolina and Duke are both yet to lose since the new year, but the rest of the conference is struggling. Clemson has stumbled coming into the new year, and Wake Forest and Florida State are trying to claw their ways into the top 25.

The Tarheels and Blue Devils, however, are the teams to catch. They're on a combined 14-game win streak (six for UNC, eight for Duke), and that Feb. 3 date is looming large as ever. The question is no longer which team is for real. The question is now simply which team is better?

While other teams in the conference are looking to make a run, the stage is set.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: College basketball rankings: ACC in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25