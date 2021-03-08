College basketball rankings: 1-seed is in sight for No. 3 Illinois

Top 25 rankings: Illinois rises after dominating Big 10 foes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Three is the big number for Illinois basketball this week, but one is the number that may matter most come Selection Sunday.

Coach Brad Underwood and company come in at No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 college basketball rankings, up one spot. They have a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate in Ayo Dosunmu and a bona fide shot at a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini start action in the Big Ten Tournament Friday.

Michigan and Ohio State each fell two spots, to No. 4 and No. 9, respectively. Loyola, fresh off an MVC Tournament title, is up to No. 18.

