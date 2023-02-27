College Basketball: Ranking Power 5 Conference going into March Madness

March Madness is on the horizon, which means it’s time to get your information together so you can fill out the perfect bracket and win the big bucks.

Power 5 conferences don’t hold as much weight in college basketball as college football. The NCAA tournament gives schools outside of the power 5 a chance to play for the National championship if they can win their conference. And since the one-n-done rule, the mid-majors have begun to make more of an impact in the rankings leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

For bubble teams, being attached to a power 5 conference is essential.

The majority of a team’s wins are going to come from their conference, and if their conference doesn’t have high-ranking teams, those quality wins may be few far, and between.

Take a team like Arkansas. Luckily for them, the SEC is strong, and they still have a chance to win a quality win in their last two games. So as head into March, let’s see which conference is the best.

Big 12

Feb 20, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick (4) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 has three schools in the top ten of the Coaches Poll. No. 4 Kansas leads the conference and currently has seven first-place votes in the AP polls. The conference has five teams total in the poll. No. 21 Iowa State is the lowest-ranking team, with only 17 wins. Kansas makes this conference, but the non-conference play by Baylor and Texas gives the conference an edge over the other five.

SEC

Feb 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks to an official during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC has nine teams with 19+ wins, five of them eclipsing 20-wins. Alabama has consistently led the conference throughout the season, but the conference overall has been beating each other up. Only three teams are ranked in the coaches poll, while the rest of the conference seems to have underachieved.

Big Ten

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Indiana Hoosiers won 79-71.

Purdueiumbb022523 Am382

Purdue is considered a potential Final Four team; up until February, they were the best team in the country. The rest of the conference is anchored by a sneaky good Maryland team and Indiana, who Purdue recently beat in a sold-out gym.

ACC

Feb 22, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A member of the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team wears a warmup jersey honoring fallen Virginia football classmates at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

ACC has always been at the top of college basketball, with two of the sport’s biggest entities, Duke and North Carolina, being in the conversation every time March Madness rolls around. This year, the two schools are on the bubble, while the top of the ACC belongs to No. 6 Virginia.

Pac-12

Feb 26, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) controls the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 has two schools in the top ten of the Coaches poll, also the last two schools to win a National Championship for the conference, No. 3 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona. The two schools met in January, Arizona, claiming the victory. They’ll meet again in the final game of the season.

