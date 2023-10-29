College basketball preview | Top 100 transfers

Oct. 29—More than 1,800 players transferred this offseason. Free agency has come to college basketball, with teams leaning on transfers to maintain experienced rosters. N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey spotlights the Top 100 transfers for the 2023-24 season, with some notable multi-time transfers still waiting on rulings about their eligibility (More, D-3-4):

1. Hunter Dickinson

Kansas center

Expectations are high for Dickinson in his first of what could be two seasons with the Jayhawks. The 7-foot-2 center, who was an All-American at Michigan, was a preseason pick for the same this week. Understandable given he averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in three seasons with the Wolverines.

2. Max Abmas

Texas guard

Abmas was one of the top scorers in the country the last three seasons at Oral Roberts and will try to replicate that in the 2023-24 season with the Longhorns. The 6-foot guard averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists last season as a 44/37/92 shooter.

3. RayJ Dennis

Baylor guard

Baylor had plenty to offer Dennis after losing its entire backcourt this offseason. Apparently enough to woo him away from Illinois. The Toledo transfer earned MAC Player of the Year honors last season after putting up 19.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

4. Tylor Perry

Kansas State guard

The success Markquis Nowell had at Kansas State in the first year of the Jerome Tang era in Manhattan, Kan., probably acted as a beacon for Perry once he hit the portal. The former North Texas star Perry averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a 44/41/87 shooter for a 31-win team.

5. L.J. Cryer

Houston guard

Cryer went from one guard-reliant system at Baylor to another that features its backcourt even more in Houston. The Katy, Texas, native averaged 15.1 points and shot 41 percent on more than six three-point attempts per game last season and should fill a similar role for the Cougars in the 2023-24 season.

6. Ace Baldwin Jr.

Penn State guard

New coach Mike Rhoades getting Baldwin to follow him from VCU was vital. Baldwin has two seasons of eligibility left after dominating the Atlantic-10 — he was league's player of the year and defensive player of the year last season — and should help Rhoades set the foundation of his program.

7. Jordan Dingle

St. John's guard

First-year St. John's coach Rick Pitino went transfer heavy following his near-complete roster teardown. At the top of his list of player procurements is Dingle. The 2022-23 Ivy League Player of the Year finished second nationally in scoring, as he put up 23.4 points per game on 46/36/86 shooting.

8. Marcus Domask

Illinois guard

Domask drew the highest level of praise from Brad Underwood when the Illinois coach compared him to former Stephen F. Austin star Thomas Walkup. The Southern Illinois transfer boasts a mix of passing, rebounding and shooting that could make him as critical to the Illini's success as anyone.

9. Arthur Kaluma

Kansas State forward

"Kaluma will be huge for K-State this season. He's versatile, a big match-up problem for defenses, can shoot incredibly well and has the size to be a factor on the defensive end. He will compete for a spot on the First Team All-Big 12 list at the end of the season, no doubt."

Tim Everson, Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury

10. Ryan Nembhard

Gonzaga guard

The last Nembhard to transfer to Gonzaga (Ryan's older brother Andrew) used his two seasons in Spokane, Wash., to turn into an early second-round draft pick and a starter for the Indiana Pacers. The younger Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in two years at Creighton.

11. Kel'el Ware

Indiana forward

Ware was supposed to be one-and-done at Oregon. A former five-star recruit destined for the first round of the 2023 NBA draft. A diminished role with the Ducks the final two-thirds of the year sent him to the portal instead with the Hoosiers hoping they can rediscover his inner lottery prospect.

12. J.J. Starling

Syracuse guard

Starling's production petered off in the final month of the season last year at Notre Dame, but the former five-star recruit earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors by averaging 12.5 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists before that six-game swoon that coincided with a knee injury.

13. Graham Ike

Gonzaga forward

Ike entered the 2022-23 season as the preseason Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. He ended his third season at Wyoming having played zero game because of a right foot injury. But the last full season the 6-9 forward did play, he put up 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

14. Zyon Pulin

Florida guard

The return of Will Richard and Riley Kugel was the start of a strong backcourt for Florida, but the Gators still needed a point guard. Enter Pullin. The UC Riverside transfer more than fit the bill after putting up 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season while shooting 49/39/77.

15. Caleb Love

Arizona guard

Love and North Carolina probably needed to split up this offseason after three years together. Scoring was never an issue for the 6-4 guard during his time with the Tar Heels, including last year when he put up a career-best 16.7 points per game. The Wildcats are just hoping he can be more efficient.

16. Fardaws Aimaq

California center

Aimaq reunites with coach Mark Madsen this year after an injury-riddled, mostly failed season at Texas Tech. Madsen, who is in his first year with the Golden Bears, got the most out of Aimaq at Utah Valley, where the 6-11 forward averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds during the 2021-22 season.

17. Hunter Sallis

Wake Forest guard

"A student sportswriter at the school nicknamed Steve Forbes, 'The transfer portal whisperer' and it makes a lot of sense. He's landed Alondes Williams and Ty Appleby in the last two seasons and now Sallis comes in from Gonzaga and will likely make a big impact in the ACC. What impresses Forbes the most is he's an elite defender and that's only going to make the Demon Deacons that much better."

John Dell, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal

18. Jameer Nelson Jr.

TCU guard

The baton will simply pass from Mike Miles to Nelson after the former was one of the top guards in the Big 12 a year ago. The latter was one of the top guards in the portal having averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season at Delaware.

19. T.J. Bamba

Villanova guard

"Bamba is one of four transfers in for Villanova this season, all expected to help, all helping make Villanova one of the older teams contending for NCAA spots. Bamba was the leading scorer at Washington State last season, which means he's used to having the ball in key spots. He might not be the top Nova scorer, but should be a key two-way combo guard."

Mike Jensen, Philadelphia Inquirer

20. Dalton Knecht

Tennessee guard

Losing Julian Phillips as a one-and-done to the Chicago Bulls opened up a spot on the wing. Knecht could fill it. The 6-6 guard had a breakthrough season at Northern Colorado in the 2022-23 season by putting up 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a 48/38/77 shooter and was one of the top transfers available.

21. Harrison Ingram

North Carolina forward

Ingram was steadily productive in two seasons at Stanford, averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his young career. Just maybe not totally productive enough to live up to his former five-star billing. A boost in efficiency in Chapel Hill, N.C., would be a promising step forward for the 6-7 junior.

22. Caleb Grill

Missouri guard

"Grill might prove to be one of Dennis Gates' most productive players this season. The Tigers need to replace some production from three left behind by D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston, and that's where Grill seems to thrive. Gates wants his players to take shots at every given opportunity, and from what we've heard, Grill isn't shy in that department."

Calum McAndrew, Columbia (Mo.) Tribune

23. Jesse Edwards

West Virginia center

How Edwards fares outside of Syracuse's 2-3 zone — where he was a plus defender — is still to be determined, but he certainly fills a need for West Virginia in the frontcourt. The 6-11 center averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks last year for the Orange.

24. Olivier Nkamhoua

Michigan forward

Michigan's outlook was looking kind of bleak before Nkamhoua committed in June. The 6-8 forward didn't flip that entirely — the Wolverines are still projected near the bottom of the Big Ten — but the 10.8 points, five rebounds and two assists he averaged last year at Tennessee will help.

25. Jahvon Quinerly

Memphis guard

Memphis didn't just get old this offseason. The Tigers got ancient — at least from a college basketball perspective. Quinerly is one of three Memphis newcomers in his sixth season, as the former five-star recruit and ex-Villanova and Alabama guard wraps up his career in Bluff City.

26. Ben Krikke

Iowa forward

Filip Rebraca wasn't Luka Garza, but the North Dakota transfer filled a critical role in the Hawkeyes' frontcourt the last two seasons. Now it's Krikke's turn. The Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season at Valparaiso, the 6-9 forward averaged 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Beacons.

27. Mike Mitchell Jr.

Minnesota guard

The Gophers' foray into the portal to find a point guard didn't work last year. Taurus Samuels did little in a minor role, and Ta'Lon Cooper has already transferred to South Carolina. Third time's a charm with Mitchell? The former Pepperdine guard averaged 11 points, five assists and 4.1 rebounds last year.

28. Jackson Paveletzke

Iowa State guard

Paveletzke had zero high-major offers and was unranked despite putting up monster numbers as a senior at Kimberly (Wis.). Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors last year at Wofford changed the level of interest when he entered the portal, and he landed with the Cyclones.

29. Tanner Holden

Wright State guard

Holden boomerang'd back to Wright State after what amounted to a lost season at Ohio State where he played sparingly off the bench. The Raiders are hoping he can reprise his 2021-22 season when he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

30. Noah Fernandes

Rutgers guard

The Scarlet Knights didn't desperately need a point guard when they added Fernandes in April, but the late transfer of Paul Mulcahy made him pivotal to the team's success this year. Fernandes averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in three years as the Massachusetts starter.

31. Matthew Cleveland

Miami forward

Cleveland had two solid seasons at Florida State. At least individually. The Seminoles were just 26-38 overall and 17-23 in the ACC during the former five-star recruit's stay in Tallahassee, Fla. Cleveland won't have to be the potential savior for the Hurricanes, who are coming off a Final Four run.

32. Tre Mitchell

Kentucky forward

The Wildcats will be Mitchell's fourth team in five seasons after he turned into a mid-major star at UMass, didn't necessarily pan out at Texas on a transfer-heavy team and was West Virginia's second-leading scorer in the 2022-23 season. At minimum, he has the experience a young Kentucky team needed.

33. John Tonje

Missouri guard

Missouri will reap the final reward of the steady progress Tonje made during four seasons at Colorado State. That peaked last season, with the 6-6 guard setting new career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists while shooting 39 percent on nearly five three-point attempts per game.

34. Cormac Ryan

North Carolina guard

The Tar Heels hit the transfer portal hard this offseason in effort to bolster its 1-2 punch of Armando Bacot and RJ Davis. Ryan, who spent the last four years after one at Stanford, is one of five transfers on the UNC roster. One that will provide some needed three-point shooting for coach Hubert Davis' team.

35. Nelly Junior Joseph

New Mexico forward

Joseph finds himself in a unique situation in Albuquerque, N.M., playing for Richard Pitino after playing the last three seasons at Iona for Rick Pitino. The 6-9 forward, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in his career for the Gaels, should complement a dynamic backcourt for the Lobos.

36. A.J. Storr

Wisconsin guard

Storr, a one-time Illinois commit, was part of the nearly full roster turnover at St. John's after Pitino took over as coach in late March. The 6-6 guard averaged 8.8 points and shot 40 percent from three as a freshman for the Storm and gives the Badgers a dynamic athlete on the wing this winter as he becomes familiar once again with the Big Ten.

37. Jordan Brown

Memphis center

Brown started to blossom as a redshirt sophomore at Arizona during the 2020-21 season, but it wasn't until he landed at Louisiana a year later the former five-star recruit took off. The 6-11 forward put up 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game the last two seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns.

38. Chris Ledlum

St. John's forward

Ledlum was all set to be a key piece of Tennessee's rotation — and was even in Knoxville, Tenn., and enrolled — before he changed his mind. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native and former Harvard standout (18.8 points last season) opted instead to return "home" and play for the Johnnies.

39. Tyler Burton

Villanova forward

Burton probably won't match his 19 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season for Richmond now that he's in the Big East, but Villanova would probably be OK if he hit his sophomore year production of 12 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with 36 percent three-point shooting.

40. Jamison Battle

Ohio State guard

The hope in Columbus, Ohio, is Battle returns to the form that earned the one-time George Washington standout a breakout debut in the Big Ten by averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for Minnesota in the 2021-22 season. At worst, he'll provide a steady veteran presence for a underclassmen-heavy team.

41. Rienk Mast

Nebraska forward

Derrick Walker exhausting his eligibility last season left a gaping hole in the Nebraska rotation. One the Cornhuskers hope Mast can fill as an equally adept passing big man. The 6-10 Dutch forward averaged 13.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 assists last season at Bradley.

42. Grant Nelson

Alabama forward

Nelson became one of the last coveted transfers in the portal after he withdrew from the NBA draft and took basically the entire month of June to decide his destination. Something of a point forward at 6-11, the North Dakota State transfer averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the 2022-23 season.

43. RJ Sunahara

Georgia guard

Sunahara was the Division II National Player of the Year last season after averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals for 36-0 national champs Nova Southeastern. The 6-8 guard joins a Georgia team that loaded up on big wings for Mike White's second season.

44. Aaron Estrada

Alabama guard

Estrada tried transferring up once before, leaving St. Peter's for Oregon after his freshman year. He barely played for the Ducks during the 2020-21 COVID season and moved on to Hofstra where he became a star, averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists the last two seasons before joining the Crimson Tide.

45. Dayvion McKnight

Xavier guard

Xavier hit it big in the portal last season with Souley Boum turning into an All-Big East caliber guard after stops at San Francisco and UTEP. Musketeers coach Sean Miller is trying to go 2 for 2 with McKnight, who who averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists last year at Western Kentucky.

46. Nicolas Timberlake

Kansas guard

The Jayhawks were a middle-of-the-road three-point shooting team last season. Timberlake could change that. The 6-4 guard shot a career-best 42 percent from three-point range last season at Towson and averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the 21-12 Tigers.

47. Jayden Epps

Georgetown guard

The former Illini already made news when he scored 46 points in Georgetown's "secret" scrimmage win against Wake Forest earlier this month. The 6-2 guard will likely have plenty of opportunity to try and match that effort in the regular season for the rebuilding Hoyas led by first-year coach Ed Cooley, who stayed in the Big East to coach in Washington, D.C. after 12 seasons at Providence.

48. Daniss Jenkins

St. John's guard

Jenkins was one of three players to follow Pitino from Iona to St. John's, and his presence on the Red Storm roster will allow Jordan Dingle to keep his focus on scoring. Jenkins, a 6-4 point guard, averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds for the 27-8 Gaels last season.

49. Micah Handlogten

Florida center

Handlogten could be primed to fill the role Colin Castleton had the last three seasons for the Gators. The 7-1 Marshall transfer averaged 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a freshman for the Thundering Herd last year.

50. Mike Sharavjamts

San Francisco forward

Sharavjamts, the only Division I athlete from Mongolia, ever, in any sport, has legitimate NBA potential. The 6-8 guard reportedly had a late second-round promise from the Milwaukee Bucks, but he returned to college, transferring from Dayton to San Francisco, instead of the two-way deal that was offered.

51. Caleb Mills

Memphis guard

The last time Mills played in the AAC he was the league's preseason player of the year during the 2020-21 season at Houston. The 6-5 guard left the Cougars after that season, but didn't drop off from a production standpoint after landing at Florida State. The Seminoles struggled to post wins, but Miles didn't by averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds last season as Florida State went 9-23.

52. Cam Spencer

Connecticut guard

Spencer threw a wrench in Rutgers' plans for the coming season when he entered the portal in mid-May. But it was a boon for the reigning national champions, who added an elite shooter. Spencer is a career 40 percent three-point shooter and knocked down 43 percent in his lone season at Rutgers.

53. Joe Girard III

Clemson guard

Girard was synonymous with basketball in upstate New York for the better part of a decade, going from a 50 points per game scorer as a senior at Glen Falls (N.Y.) to a four-year starter at Syracuse. The 6-2 guard should give Clemson a top three with PJ Hall and Chase Hunter to finish near the top of the ACC again.

54. Steven Ashworth

Creighton guard

Ryan Nembhard's departure for Gonzaga left Creighton a point guard short of trying to build on last year's 24 wins and Elite Eight appearance. The Bluejays solved that potential dilemma by bringing Ashworth on board after he averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds last season at Utah State.

55. Tramon Mark

Arkansas guard

Mark was a complementary, but still important backcourt piece in three seasons at Houston. That's likely the role the 6-6 guard will also fill at Arkansas. Mark did, however, become the Razorbacks' best perimeter defender upon his arrival in Fayetteville, Ark.

56. Kerr Kriisa

West Virginia guard

Kriisa nearly made it a double-portal offseason after Bob Huggins was fired this summer after 16 seasons coaching the Mountaineers, but the Arizona transfer ultimately opted to stay. Kriisa put up 9.9 points and 5.1 assist per game during the 2022-23 season and will give WVU the point guard it needs.

57. Posh Alexander

Butler guard

"The former St. John's guard is a proven defender, and he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He can get to the basket off the dribble and has shown the ability to make tough mid-range jumpers. The biggest question surrounding Alexander is his three-point shot. He can get shots for others, but when he's left open, can he make enough three-pointers to keep opposing defenses honest?"

Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star

58. Tre White

Louisville guard

White started 29 of 33 games at USC last season, but his role wasn't necessarily destined to grow with Boogie Ellis returning, Isaiah Collier coming in as the No. 1 freshman in the country and Kobe Johnson emerging on the wing. So White transferred to Louisville, where the 6-7 guard can be the guy.

59. Paul Mulcahy

Washington guard

Mulcahy pulled the trigger on his transfer late, not entering the portal until early July as a graduate. Rutgers' loss, though, is Washington's gain. The 6-6 guard developed into a legitimate playmaker in Piscataway, N.J., averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in his past two seasons.

60. Jared Bynum

Stanford guard

Stanford coach Jerod Haase, who is certainly on the hot seat and needed a point guard, probably hopes Bynum can channel the best of his Providence career in his final season with the Cardinal. The 5-10 guard averaged 11.1 points and 4.2 assists in his last two years with the Friars.

61. Allen Flanigan

Mississippi guard

Flanigan left Auburn to continue playing for his dad, Wes, who was hired away from the Tigers by new Mississippi coach Chris Beard. An Achilles injury in the 2020-21 season set the 6-6 guard back, but he'll be crucial for the Rebels if he can get back to his production that year when he averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

62. Skyy Clark

Louisville guard

Clark is now more than two years removed from his status as a five-star, top-10 recruit. Injuries derailed his senior season at Montverde Academy (Fla.), and then he cut his freshman year at Illinois short by leaving the team in January. The question now is if he can tap into that potential scouts saw in 2021 with the reeling Cardinals.

63. Khalif Battle

Arkansas guard

Losing two guards to the NBA and one to the G League on a two-way deal meant the Razorbacks had to reload this offseason. Battle was a big part of that plan, with the former Temple guard putting up 17.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first full season since his freshman year at Butler.

64. Justin Harmon

Illinois guard

Illinois had some clear goals for the transfer portal this offseason. Chief among them was getting older. So was landing a two-way guard capable as a defender and three-point shooter. Harmon, who is in his fifth season of college basketball and shot 34 percent from three last year at Utah Valley, qualifies.

65. Quincy Guerrier

Illinois forward

The goal for Guerrier's final season of college basketball is to meld the rebounder he was at Syracuse with the shooter he turned into at Oregon. The veteran forward also gives Illinois a physical, versatile frontcourt option to utilize several different lineups. That includes the 6-8 Canadian playing the 5.

66. Steele Venters

Gonzaga guard

Venters went from walk-on to Big Sky Conference MVP during his four years at Eastern Washington. The 6-7 guard was especially productive the last two seasons for the Eagles, averaging 16 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46 percent overall and 40 percent from three-point range.

67. DeMarcus Sharp

Austin Peay guard

Sharp spent just a single season at Northwestern State, but he followed coach Corey Gipson to Austin Peay (with five of his teammates) this offseason. The 2023 Southland Conference Player of the Year averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Demons last year.

68. Javian McCollum

Oklahoma guard

McCollum found a good situation in Norman, Okla. The return of Milos Uzan means the 6-2 guard doesn't have to carry the entire playmaking load for the Sooners. Not that he couldn't. The Siena transfer put up 15.9 points and 3.9 assists per game as a sophomore while shooting 36 percent from three.

69. Sahvir Wheeler

Washington guard

Washington coach Mike Hopkins doubled down on playmakers this offseason with the additions of Paul Mulcahy and Wheeler. The former Georgia and Kentucky point guard was one of the top facilitators in the SEC and has averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 assists for his career.

70. Jaden Bradley

Arizona guard

How the Wildcats' backcourt functions with Caleb Love, Bradley and returning guard Kylan Boswell will go a long way in determining just how successful they'll be this season. Bradley didn't put up big numbers as a freshman at Alabama last season, but the consensus top-25 recruit did average 6.4 points and 3.1 assists.

71. Tyrese Samuel

Florida forward

Samuel's presence in Gainesville, Fla., will come in handy if Micah Handlogten isn't quite ready. The 6-10 forward stands as a veteran presence in the Gators' frontcourt and is coming off the best season of his four-year career at Seton Hall having put up 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.

72. Max Shulga

VCU guard

Year one at VCU will probably go smoother for new coach Ryan Odom because he got Shulga to follow him from Utah State. The 6-4 guard out of the Ukraine had his breakout moment as a junior for the Aggies, putting up a career high 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game last season.

73. David Jones

Memphis forward

Jones is on his third team in four years after stops at DePaul and St. John's. The 6-6 wing played briefly as an early enrollee at DePaul in the 2020-21 season before turning into a starter for the Blue Demons and then Red Storm, averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and two assists the last two seasons.

74. Damian Dunn

Houston guard

Houston needed to reinforce its backcourt after Marcus Sasser was drafted and Tramon Mark transferred to Arkansas. Dunn fit the bill. The 6-5 guard put up 14.8 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game the last three seasons at Temple and turned into a reliable three-point shooter.

75. Josh Oduro

Providence forward

Oduro's familiarity with new Providence coach Kim English after playing for him at George Mason should help the 6-9 forward in his final season. Oduro, who averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year, should also fit next to Bryce Hopkins in the Friars' frontcourt.

76. El Ellis

Arkansas guard

Ellis' production last season at Louisville — 17.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game — could be argued was the epitome of "good stats, bad team." While the Cardinals were a disaster, Ellis made a major leap in his second D-I season after two at the JUCO level and gives Arkansas the point guard it needed.

77. B.J. Mack

South Carolina forward

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris is still in the talent acquisition stage of his rebuild for the Gamecocks. Adding Mack qualifies. The 6-8 forward broke through as a contributor at Wofford during the 2021-22 season and averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 38 percent from three the last two years.

78. Joe Touissant

Texas Tech guard

New coach Grant McCasland won't be hurting for options at point guard. He inherited Pop Isaacs and added Grand Canyon's Chance McMillian before the coaching change at West Virginia made Toussaint available. The former Iowa guard had the best season of his career last weinter for the Mountaineers.

79. Simas Lukosius

Cincinnati guard

Lukosius will be part of a reimagined backcourt at Cincinnati this season along with Day Day Thomas (a top-four JUCO transfer) and former Iowa/Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick. Lukosius, a 6-6 Lithuanian, put up 11.6 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season for a balanced Butler team.

80. Brice Williams

Nebraska guard

Williams put his three-level scoring ability on full display during the Cornhuskers' trip to Spain, dropping 28 points in their first of three games. The Charlotte transfer is a career 39 percent three-point shooter and averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the 49ers last season.

81. Lazar Stefanovic

UCLA guard

UCLA leaning all the way in to international players wasn't just limited to its incoming freshman. The Bruins also pulled Stefanovic, a Serbian native, away from Utah. The 6-7 guard guard put up 10.2 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists last season as a 36 percent three-point shooter.

82. Tyeree Bryan

Santa Clara guard

Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek certainly has a lot to sell after producing first-round picks in back-to-back NBA drafts. Bryan is probably hoping for more of the same with the Broncos after he averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds as a 45/42/76 shooter in his debut season last year at Charleston Southern.

83. Glenn Taylor Jr.

St. John's forward

Taylor had the type of sophomore season at Oregon State in 2022-23 that all coaches want. Because he simply got better across the board. The 6-6 forward set new career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists and was a better three-point and free-throw shooter.

84. Kadin Shedrick

Texas forward

Shedrick gives the Longhorns a frontcourt piece they didn't have as a veteran 6-11 big man. The Virginia transfer should also bolster Texas' defense as an anchor in the post after averaging 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 19.3 minutes per game the last two seasons for the Cavaliers.

85. Will Baker

LSU center

Baker choosing to stay home and play at Texas didn't work. The Austin, Texas, native left the Longhorns for Nevada during the 2020-21 season and spent the last two seasons with the Wolf Pack as a productive 7-footer averaging 12.6 points with the ability to stretch the floor offensively.

86. RJ Melendez

Georgia guard

Melendez will have to contend with multiple wings for playing time, including RJ Sunahara, freshmen Blue Cain and Silas Demary Jr. and potential breakout candidate Jabri Abdur-Rahim. The athletic 6-7 former Illini, though, has something the Bulldogs are chasing — NCAA tournament experience.

87. Jamarion Sharp

Mississippi center

Consider Sharp insurance in case Memphis/Oklahoma State two-time transfer Moussa Cisse doesn't receive a waiver. The 7-5 center isn't bad insurance either — at least defensively. Sharp led the country in blocked shots the past two seasons and averaged 7.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 blocks in his time at Western Kentucky.

88. Jordan Minor

Virginia forward

Oklahoma transfer Jacob Groves might fit the stretch 4 role Ben Vander Plas filled last season better, but Minor's production at Merrimack makes the 6-8 forward hard to ignore. Minor capped his career with the Warriors averaging 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 assists in the 2022-23 season.

89. Dawson Baker

BYU guard

Baker had his best season in three years at UC Irvine during the 2022-23 season, averaging 15.3 points as a 47/37/80 shooter. The 6-4 guard should give BYU a needed backcourt boost playing alongside returning guards Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson as the Cougars move to the Big 12 this season.

90. Jose Perez

Arizona State guard

Arizona State will be Perez's fifth team after stops at Gardner-Webb, Marquette, Manhattan and West Virginia. The Mountaineers dismissed Perez in September, and he committed to the Sun Devils two weeks ago. The 6-5 guard last played during the 2021-22 season at Manhattan and averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

91. DJ Rodman

USC forward

Rodman might not have his dad's rebounding chops — Dennis Sr. led the NBA in that category for seven straight seasons in the 1990s — but the 6-6 forward is a much better shooter. Rodman made 38 percent of his three-pointers last season at Washington State and averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

92. Nahiem Alleyne

St. John's guard

Alleyne brings with him to Queens, N.Y., something no one else on the St. John's roster (save for Rick Pitino) can boast — a national championship. The former Virginia Tech guard was a key rotation player last season at Connecticut and, despite a drop off in the 2022-23 season, is a career 37 percent three-point shooter.

93. Payton Sparks

Indiana forward

Indiana coach Mike Woodson probably has too many power forwards considering it's 2023, but Sparks is a longer-term play whereas Kel'el Ware and freshman Mackenzie Mgbako are not. The Ball State transfer averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds in two seasons with the Cardinals.

94. Ishmael Leggett

Pittsburgh guard

Pittsburgh is high on freshmen guards Jaland Lowe and Carlton Carrington, but Leggett gives the Panthers a veteran hand to run the offense after they lost Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings. The former Rhode Island point guard put up 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the 2022-23 season.

95. Justin Wright

Loyola Marymount guard

Wright will take a step up from the MEAC, where he played three seasons at North Carolina Central, to the WCC this season. The Lions finished in the top four of the WCC twice in the last three years and should benefit from adding Wright, who put averaged 16.1 points as a 47/41/78 shooter last season.

96. Brandon Newman

Western Kentucky guard

Newman didn't necessarily have much of a future in the Purdue backcourt with the emergence of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer last season. The 6-5 guard hit the portal in search of greater opportunity and found it with the Hilltoppers and new coach Steve Lutz who needed to replace Dayvion McKnight.

97. Mika Adams-Woods

St. Bonaventure guard

Last year's venture into the transfer portal ahead of the 2022-23 season netted Daryl Banks III from St. Peter's, who went on to be the Bonnies' leading scorer. Mark Schmidt went guard hunting again this offseason and landed Adams-Woods, who was a steady backcourt option at Cincinnati for four years.

98. Jalen Hill

UNLV forward

Hill might be crucial for the Runnin' Rebels with fellow newcomers, twins Kalib Boone (DUI arrest) and Keylan Boone (needs a waiver), questionable to play this season. Hill, a Las Vegas native, averaged 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds the past two seasons at Oklahoma.

99. Ernest Udeh Jr.

TCU center

Udeh struggled to carve out a role last season for a Kansas team that relied heavily on its starters. But the former five-star prospect did shoot an incredible 75.6 percent from the field and gives the Horned Frogs a frontcourt piece they otherwise wouldn't have.

100. M.J. Rice

North Carolina State guard

Rice spent the summer away from the Wolfpack for personal reasons but has since returned. A timeline for when the former Kansas guard will be available is unclear, but Rice was a consensus top 30 prospect in the Class of 2022 and N.C. State is banking on him fulfilling his McDonald's All-American potential.