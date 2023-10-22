College basketball preview | Top 100 freshmen

Oct. 22—Breaking down the top 100 freshmen men's basketball players in the country wasn't simply an exercise in copying the rankings from the Class of 2023. Some first-year players will have a greater opportunity regardless of where

they fell among the top prospects. Here's how N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey sees it (More, C-9-10):

1. Isaiah Collier

Southern Cal guard

Collier was the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2023, and the 2023 Georgia Mr. Basketball has All-American potential in his first (and likely only) season at USC. His playmaking, scoring and ability to defend at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds makes him a perfect fit next to veteran guard Boogie Ellis.

2. Ja'Kobe Walter

Baylor guard

Odds are Walter follows in Keyonte George's footsteps and makes his stay in Waco, Texas, where he pairs perfectly with new Baylor point guard RayJ Dennis, one and done. Walter currently projects as a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft after being a consensus five-star recruit in the 2023 class.

3. Elmarko Jackson

Kansas guard

Jackson might have found himself in the best possible situation in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks have high expectations for the 6-3 guard, who averaged 19 points and six assists at South Kent (Conn.) last season as a McDonald's All-American, but he doesn't have to be everything for Bill Self and Co. given the veterans in the Kansas backcourt.

4. Elliot Cadeau

North Carolina guard

"Considered by many to be UNC's best pass-first recruit since Kendall Marshall in 2010, Cadeau reclassified to join the Tar Heels a year earlier than expected. All signs point to him being the real deal as the primary facilitator for a team that's desperate for playmakers. As with any freshman, there will likely be bumps along the way. But Cadeau has a chance to be an instant starter and among the top rookies in the nation."

Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer

5. Omaha Biliew

Iowa State forward

Biliew was the highest-ranked recruit for Iowa State in the modern era, and there's an argument to be made the former five-star forward is already the Cyclones' best player. Biliew wrapped up his prep career at Waukee (Iowa) by averaging 22.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 blocks.

6. Mackenzie Mgbako

Indiana forward

Duke's loss (albeit one tempered by Kyle Filipowski returning) turned into Indiana's gain when Mgbako reversed his commitment. An entirely rebuilt Indiana frontcourt presents plenty of opportunity for the former five-star forward and preseason favorite to be Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

7. Stephon Castle

Connecticut guard

Castle put up monster numbers as a consensus five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American at Newton (Ga.), averaging 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, three steals and two blocks. It doesn't seem to be a fluke given he was UConn's leading scorer during the Huskies' foreign tour this summer.

8. Cody Williams

Colorado forward

"Expectations are very high, but something he has going for him is they don't need him to be the leading scorer. They don't need him to be the main ball-handler or the top rebounder. He can just come in and play. I'd be surprised if he wasn't in the mix for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year."

Pat Rooney, Boulder (Colo.) Daily Camera

9. Justin Edwards

Kentucky guard

It's another youth movement in Lexington, Ky., (stop if you've heard that before) and Edwards might be the best of the bunch. A two-time state champion at Imhotep Charter (Pa.), the 6-8 Edwards became a consensus top-four, five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American and projects as the Wildcats' leading scorer for the 2023-24 season.

10. DJ Wagner

Kentucky guard

Wagner was essentially destined to play at either Kentucky or Louisville given his dad, Dajuan, played for Wildcats coach John Calipari at Memphis, and his grandfather, Milt, was a Louisville legend. Kentucky won out, and the youngest Wagner gives the Wildcats a dynamic scorer in the backcourt given his 6-4, 192-pound frame and all-around playmaking ability.

11. Xavier Booker

Michigan State forward

Booker should benefit from playing with a bevy of veteran guards. Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins should make life easy for the 6-11 freshman with a 7-5 wingspan, who might just live off lobs in what will probably be a one-and-done season in East Lansing, Mich.

12. Aaron Bradshaw

Kentucky center

A major question mark for the Wildcats is the status of their frontcourt. Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso both have foot injuries, and Zvonimir Ivisic isn't yet fully eligible. Bradshaw, when healthy, is a two-way threat in pick-and-rolls as a lob threat or in pick-and-pop scenarios.

13. Aday Mara

UCLA center

The 7-3 Spaniard with a 7-7 wingspan projects as a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Might be hard to keep him off the court even if it's not a perfect match to play him with Adem Bona — the Bruins' only returning starter. That Mara can play away from the basket helps.

14. Solomon Ball

Connecticut guard

Matching a 43-inch vertical leap and a 7-foot wingspan could make the 6-3 Ball a dynamic force in the UConn backcourt. The Huskies do have some veteran options in Tristan Newton and transfers Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra, but the lefty combo guard might be too good to be left out, giving the reigning national champs even more talent to work with.

15. Andrej Stojakovic

Stanford guard

The best case scenario for the Cardinal is Stojakovic can shoot like his dad, Peja, an NBA champion and three-time All-Star who knocked down 40 percent of his career 4,392 three-pointers. And that's what Stanford expects from the former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American.

16. Jared McCain

Duke guard

McCain is as well known off the court (two million TikTok followers generating more than 100 million views) as he is on it (a consensus five-star recruit). The 6-3 point guard has the hoops background to be a star for the Blue Devils, but he can develop naturally with Jeremy Roach still running the show.

17. Simeon Wilcher

St. John's guard

Wilcher left North Carolina after Elliot Cadeau reclassified and committed to create a logjam in the Tar Heels' backcourt. The New Jersey native ultimately flipped to St. John's, where he projects as the only freshman carving out a role in a transfer-heavy, veteran team for first-year coach Rick Pitino.

18. Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State forward

Momcilovic's combination of size and skill should help him carve out an early role in Ames, Iowa. The 6-8 forward didn't just average 23.4 points last season at Pewaukee (Wis.) and top 2,000 points for his career. He did it by being an elite-level shooter, connecting on 58 percent of his shots overall and 41 percent of his three-pointers.

19. Aden Holloway

Auburn guard

Losing Wendell Green Jr., who opted to turn pro, created a need for Auburn at point guard. While senior guard K.D. Johnson could help fill that role, Holloway could wind up being the guy. The 6-1 guard averaged 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds for 36-win Prolific Prep (Calif.) last year.

20. Rob Dillingham

Kentucky guard

Pairing Dillingham with DJ Wagner gives Kentucky two high-level options at point guard. Also a five-star recruit, the former averaged 14.7 points and 4.9 assists last season in Overtime Elite. Dillingham flashed his playmaking internationally, too, as the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship MVP.

21. Sean Stewart

Duke forward

A deep Duke frontcourt should still have room for Stewart, a former five-star recruit with a Team USA gold from the 2022 FINBA World Cup. The 6-8 forward is likely behind Mark Mitchell on the depth chart to start the season, but should provide a dynamic option off the bench for the Blue Devils.

22. Chris Johnson

Texas guard

Johnson asking out of his national letter of intent from Kansas and signing with Texas in June was a significant addition fo the Longhorns. Not only did they wind up flipping a talented player from a rival, but they added a playmaker with size at 6-5 as a different look than 6-footers Tyrese Hunter and Max Abmas to a loaded backcourt for coach Rodney Terry's program.

23. DeShawn Harris-Smith

Maryland guard

The bulk of Maryland's returning core is in its frontcourt. There are minutes to be had in the backcourt next to Jahmir Young where Harris-Smith fits in. The 6-5 guard averaged 17.8 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and 2.6 steals for powerhouse Paul VI Catholic (Va.) last year.

24. Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State guard

There's no shortage of point guard options for the Spartans. Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard were both preseason All-Big Ten picks. But the fact Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is already calling Fears one of the best leaders he's coached is telling.

25. Garwey Dual

Providence guard

"It was quite an early recruiting coup for Kim English to get a second commitment from Garwey Dual. Providence hasn't traditionally brought in top 40 prospects on an annual basis — maybe this is the beginning of a new norm on the trail. Jayden Pierre and Devin Carter are the expected starting guards, but Dual has the sort of elite length and defensive potential that few players his age possess."

Bill Koch, Providence (R.I.) Journal

26. Berke Buyuktuncel

UCLA forward

Turkey finished third in this year's FIBA U19 World Cup, beating the U.S. to do so, and Buyuktuncel was a major reason why, putting up 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in that game. The 6-9 forward gives the Bruins a stretch 4 option that could lead to some big lineups.

27. Kwame Evans Jr.

Oregon forward

The last potential one-and-done big man the Ducks signed didn't pan out, with Kel'el Ware transferring to Indiana this offseason. Evans gives Oregon another crack at getting the most out of a five-star freshman forward.

28. Pryce Sandfort

Iowa forward

Sandfort's older brother, Payton, seems to be poised for a breakout season with the Hawkeyes. Younger brother is probably worth keeping an eye on, too, after he averaged 24.9 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks as a senior at Waukee Northwest (Iowa) as the most prolific three-point shooter in Class 4A.

29. Scotty Middleton

Ohio State guard

Middleton was known as one of the best perimeter defenders — both on and off the ball — in the Class of 2023, with his size and length at 6-7 and 190 pounds certainly helping his defensive cause. That's a skill set that could yield early playing time for the Miami native in his debut season.

30. Coen Carr

Michigan State forward

That the video of Carr dunking from the free throw line (with a double clutch to spice it up) doesn't have more than 750,000 views on Twitter is bizarre. The 6-5 forward is an athletic freak and should break into an old MSU rotation for that reason alone.

31. Gavin Griffiths

Rutgers guard

Griffiths' status as the Scarlet Knights' highest-rated recruit of the Steve Pikiell era will be short lived with Ace Bailey coming for the 2024-25 season. But the 6-8 guard was still a major get for Rutgers as a high-level shooter and scorer with size.

32. Johnny Furphy

Kansas forward

Furphy was a complete unknown just a few months ago. Then he went off at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta in July, jumped back into the 2023 class after an initial reclassification to 2024 and wound up at Kansas. The 6-9 Australian gives the Jayhawks a high-level shooter and depth at multiple positions.

33. Dennis Evans

Louisville center

Evans decommitted from Minnesota amidst the Gophers' struggles last season only to sign with a Louisville team that went 4-28 last season. What the Cardinals lack that Minnesota has in abundance, though, is frontcourt options. At Louisville, it might just be Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Evans.

34. Brandon Garrison

Oklahoma State center

Moussa Cisse's departure to Mississippi put Garrison in even better position to carve out a significant role. The 6-11 big man out of Oklahoma City had that chance anyway after averaging 15.7 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 blocks as a McDonald's All-American at Del City (Okla.).

35. Yves Missi

Baylor center

"Scott Drew has raved about the athleticism that Missi brings to the Baylor roster. The Baylor coach expects Missi, a 7-footer from Cameroon, to quickly become a fan favorite because of his propensity for highlight dunks and blocks. In that regard, I expect he might fill a role that Matthew Mayer played for Baylor early in his college career. Mayer was always good for a couple of 'wow' plays as an energy guy off the bench, before he eventually expanded his game and then transferred to Illinois for his fifth and final season. Though they're different kinds of players, Missi probably will tantalize fans with his athleticism as Mayer used to do."

Brice Cherry, Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald

36. Silas Demary Jr.

Georgia guard

Demary's ability as a two-way threat could help the 6-5 guard break into a Georgia rotation that projects to be mostly upperclassmen. Demary simply does many things well, as evidenced by his 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game for 35-5 Combine Academy (N.C.) last year.

37. Jarin Stevenson

Alabama forward

That Alabama coach Nate Oats is high on Stevenson and envisions big lineups that include the former five-star forward might be all that needs to be known about the reclassified one-time 2024 recruit. Stevenson is young, but averaging 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks at Seaforth (N.C.) last season is certainly eye-opening.

38. Jamie Kaiser Jr.

Maryland guard

The 6-6 guard, who was also a Power Five football recruit, was a consensus four-star hoops prospect after three highly productive seasons at Bishop Ireton (Va.) and a finishing year at IMG Academy (Fla.).

39. George Washington III

Michigan guard

Sixth-year guard Jaelin Llewellyn still hasn't been cleared for full contact yet after tearing his ACL early in the 2022-23 season. Until he is? Washington has a major opportunity either playing with or backing up Dug McDaniel as another speedy guard in the Michigan backcourt.

40. Eric Dailey Jr.

Oklahoma State forward

Dailey brought a pair of gold medals with him to Stillwater, Okla., after winning them with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas and 2021 3x3 U18 World Cup. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was on the U.S. staff for the former, which helped the Cowboys land the consensus four-star forward.

41. Baye Fall

Arkansas forward/center

Ball doesn't have to step in as a day one starter for Arkansas as long as Trevon Brazile is healthy. Makhi Mitchell's presence also takes some of the pressure off the 6-11 big man out of Dakar, Senegal. But Fall's length, athleticism and ability on the defensive end should get him on the court.

42. TJ Power

Duke forward

Power might come in as a former five-star recruit, but that doesn't exactly make him unique for the talent-laden Blue Devils. But his ability to knock down threes as a 6-9 forward could allow him to snag some significant playing time.

43. Gabe Cupps

Indiana guard

Cupps doesn't have to be the Hoosiers' savior at point guard right away with Xavier Johnson back for a sixth year, but Cupps' ability as a high-level three-point shooter is one thing Indiana sorely needs.

44. Blue Cain

Georgia guard

The one aspect Cain does extraordinarily well could come in handy for a Georgia team that shot just 31.7 percent from three-point range last season. Cain, on the other hand, made 45 percent of his three-pointers at IMG Academy (Fla.).

45. Jaland Lowe

Pittsburgh guard

It's simple. The Panthers needed a point guard for the 2023-24 season. Ishmael Leggett arrived from Rhode Island via the transfer portal, but Lowe is just as viable an option. The 6-1 guard put up 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) last season.

46. Dedan Thomas Jr.

UNLV guard

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger needed a point guard after Elijah Harkless ran out of eligibility and Keshon Gilbert transferred to Iowa State. Enter Thomas, a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, reclassified. The Runnin' Rebels legacy averaged 22.8 points and 5.1 assists as a junior.

47. Carlton Carrington

Pittsburgh guard

Sharing the Panthers' backcourt with Jaland Lowe could well be Carrington. The 6-5 guard could add scoring and shooting after averaging 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals and shooting 38 percent from three-point range last season for St. Frances Academy (Md.)

48. Myles Colvin

Purdue guard

The Boilermakers return their starting backcourt from a year ago and bolstered that group with Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones. But Matt Painter might find himself making room for Colvin, who gives Purdue some size at 6-5.

49. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

Illinois guard

Even on an older roster, opportunity exists for Gibbs-Lawhorn to carve out a role. The Illini are all-in on Ty Rodgers at point guard, but the 6-6 sophomore won't play every minute at the position. Gibbs-Lawhorn is a high-level athlete at 6-1 and could add a scoring punch to the Illini.

50. Reed Sheppard

Kentucky guard

Sheppard is a Kentucky basketball legacy. Both of his parents played for the Wildcats, and his dad, Jeff, was the MVP of the 1998 Final Four and a two-time national champ. For a team that needs shooting, Sheppard should provide it since he'll receive less than defensive attention at Kentucky than he did in high school.

51. Jizzle James

Cincinnati guard

"'Bearcat fans are going to love Jizzle James!'" Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said to Big 12 Media at the Tipoff gathering in Kansas City. 'He plays so freaking hard and he just keeps coming. I think Cincinnati fans will really resonate with the way he plays the game. Jizzle James in January will be a heck of a lot better than Jizzle James in October.' Miller said he's different in his preparation with a lot of that work ethic coming from his father, NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. They've had some 6 a.m practices and he's already in there working and he's often the last to leave. Miller is amazed at his capacity for work. Right now, it looks like he's sharing point guard time with junior college transfer DaVeon 'Day Day' Thomas, who is a speedster. Miller has often said James does not look like a freshman."

Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer

52. Jackson Shelstad

Oregon guard

Jermaine Cousinard and Keeshawn Barthelemy are both veteran guards on the Oregon roster. Neither are really point guards, though. More scorers than facilitators. The Ducks could use the latter to feed Evans and big man N'Faly Dante, and Shelstad, an Oregon native, could fit that bill.

53. Kanaan Carlyle

Stanford guard

While Stanford brought in Providence transfer Jared Bynum, there's a spot for Carlyle, too. The 6-3 guard is a winner, guiding Milton (Ga.) to a state title as a sophomore, helping the U.S win gold at the FIBA U18 Americas and taking YNG Dreamers to the Overtime Elite title game.

54. Tre Norman

Marquette guard

Talent might not be enough to get Norman on the court right away for the Golden Eagles. He's got it, but so do all of Marquette's returning guards who might be stumbling blocks at point guard (Tyler Kolek is an All-American) and off the ball (Kam Jones and Steve Mitchell just to name two). But the former four-star, top 100 recruit could still push his teammates.

55. Isaiah Coleman

Seton Hall guard

Coleman flipped his commitment from Charleston to Seton Hall this spring, giving second-year coach Shaheen Holloway a major recruiting win. The 6-5 guard was a four-star recruit, but he'll have to contend with Kadary Richmond, Dre Davis and Dylan Addae-Wusu when it comes to playing time.

56. Kyshawn George

Miami guard

The Miami starting backcourt is set with Nijel Pack and Woogla Poplar returning and Bensley Joseph likely taking Isaiah Wong's vacated spot. But there are worse things for George to be than Poplar's apprentice. That the 6-8 Swiss guard can play multiple positions should help him get on the floor.

57. Mookie Cook

Oregon forward

You might have already seen Cook on the basketball court. The 6-7 forward portrayed a young LeBron James in the move "Shooting Stars" that released this summer on Peacock. At Oregon, the Ducks are hoping the consensus four-star recruit gives them a scoring/rebounding/playmaking boost.

58. JP Estrella

Tennessee forward

A Tennessee rotation not exactly overflowing with bigs should present real opportunity for Estrella, at minimum, as Jonas Aidoo's backup. And before Cooper Flagg shows up on the college basketball scene in the 2024-25 season, Estrella, a consensus four-star recruit, will be carrying the flag for the state of Maine.

59. Rayvon Griffith

Cincinnati guard

Griffith was the first player Wes Miller recruited when he got the Cincinnati job, with the 6-7 guard and Cincinnati native winning a Division III state title with Taft (Ohio) that season. Griffith's size on the perimeter should help him get on the court, likely backing up Butler transfer Simas Lukosius.

60. Devin Royal

Ohio State forward

Royal stayed home after being named Ohio's Mr. Basketball following a 2022-23 season where he averaged 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while leading Pickerington Central to a state title game for a second straight year. Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle might get the starting nod, but Royal should be in the mix on the wing.

61. Caleb Foster

Duke guard

A former five-star recruit, Foster is good enough to start for most every team in the country, but won't have to for the Blue Devils. The 6-5 Foster projects as Tyrese Proctor's backup, which, paired with Jared McCain, gives Duke arguably the most talented backup guard duo in the country.

62. Taison Chatman

Ohio State guard

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann went all in with his freshmen last season and could do something similar this season even though three of the four from 2022-23 returned. Chatman might have a more challenging road to playing time than his classmates, though, given the Buckeyes' backcourt depth.

63. Wesley Yates III

Washington guard

The Huskies added three transfer guards this offseason (Paul Mulcahy, Sahvir Wheeler and Anthony Holland), but they each have just a single season left to play. Yates is a longer-term play for Washington, but talented enough as a top 40 prospect to potentially push those more experienced players aside.

64. BJ Davis

San Diego State guard

Davis is essentially the third guard on the San Diego State roster behind seniors Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler. Not a bad spot to be in for the Aztecs considering Davis averaged 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals last season at Modesto Christian (Calif.).

65. Miro Little

Baylor guard

Big guards are kind of Baylor's thing this season. Little is simply one of four that could be a factor in the Bears' backcourt. What's unique about the 6-4 freshman is his vast international experience representing Finland, which included playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this past summer.

66. Marvel Allen

Dayton guard

Allen's status in the rankings dropped from as high as No. 9 overall two years ago into the 80s by the end of his senior season after struggling to break into the Montverde Academy (Fla.) rotation. But the 6-4 guard did win two state titles at Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) as a stat sheet stuffer.

67. Trey Green

Xavier guard

What Green showed during his senior season at Prolific Prep (Calif.) as a scorer and facilitator was at least partially on display during Xavier's exhibitions in the Bahamas in August where the 6-foot guard averaged 12.5 points in two games. Western Kentucky transfer Dayvion McKnight probably starts, but Green is a viable option at point guard.

68. Markus Burton

Notre Dame guard

Don't be surprised if Burton has the ball in his hands from the jump for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish need a point guard to start the Micah Shrewsberry era, and Burton is it. The 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball averaged 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.6 steals as a senior.

69. Lazar Djokovic

Xavier forward

Injuries to Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter, coupled with Logan Duncomb retiring, opened the door wide for Djokovic to earn major minutes as a freshman. The 6-10 Serbian joined the team in August after averaging 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

70. Motiejus Krivas

Arizona center

The Wildcats have a center in Oumar Ballo, but he can't play every minute and Arizona isn't afraid to play its bigs. The 7-2 Krivas was the top defensive player in the second-tier National Basketball League in Lithuania last year and averaged 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Zalgiris II.

71. Jordan Clayton

Northwestern guard

Northwestern won't have to put the ball in Clayton's hands immediately with Boo Buie and Ty Berry back for another season, but playmaking is an area the 6-2 freshman guard can provide some depth. Clayton averaged 12 points, five assists and four rebounds as a senior at Bradford Christian Academy (Mass.).

72. Dai Dai Ames

Kansas State guard

"From what we've heard from the coaches, Ames, along with Kansas State's other two freshmen, will have a role of this team this season. The size of that role, however, will probably be decided in the next month. Ames has impressed with his athleticism and ability to do it all on the court, but the coaches need to see consistency in order to trust him to handle the perils of the Big 12."

Tim Everson, Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury

73. Jan Vide

UCLA guard

Vide was a top-three scorer at this year's FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary, averaging 17.9 points for Slovenia. That came after he earned MVP honors at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in May while averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the event in Lithuania.

74. JT Rock

Iowa State center

Rock's decision to reclassify and join Iowa State this season gives the Cyclones something they wouldn't have had otherwise — real size. The 7-1, 255-pound center could be a difference-maker defensively with that size. Rock grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 4.5 shots per game last season for Lincoln (S.D.).

75. Carey Booth

Notre Dame forward

"Booth might be best served to slow play his freshman year, but not for an Irish program that faces a long rebuild. The 6-foot-10, 203-pound Booth is everything this Irish roster needs — long, lanky, athleticism and a pro pedigree (father Calvin is general manager of the Denver Nuggets). If you can play now, you have to play. Point guard Markus Burton will be the first freshman to step into a big role, but Booth, given the lack of length and athleticism on this Irish roster, won't be far behind. He may not be a main guy at the start in November; he should be one by the end in March."

Tom Noie, South Bend (Ind.) Tribune

76. Reuben Chinyelu

Washington State center

This is a nod toward Washington State coach Kyle Smith's ability to get the most out of his international big men. That includes Mouhamed Gueye, who was a second-round NBA draft pick this summer. The 6-11 Chinyelu boasts a 7-8 wingspan.

77. Ilane Fibleuil

UCLA guard

It's a full-on international takeover at UCLA. Fibleuil jumped to No. 40 in the Class of 2023 after he signed with the Bruins. The 6-6 guard was one of Team France's top players at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup where he averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals with a 60/61/48 slash.

78. Dusty Stromer

Gonzaga guard

"With a few exceptions — Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren come to mind — it's rare that freshmen are able to carve out a role in the starting lineup at Gonzaga, let alone the rotation. Braden Huff, a suburban Chicago product with a similar recruiting profile as Stromer, didn't see the floor at all during the 2022-23 season. Stromer's versatility allows him to play both the 2 and 3 and Gonzaga doesn't have the backcourt depth it's had in years past, so I'd expect him to figure into the picture somehow. Still, barring injuries there won't be much pressure on Stromer to contribute as anything more than the seventh or eighth man in the rotation."

Theo Lawson, Spokane (Wash.) Register

79. Gus Yalden

Wisconsin forward

Yalden bounced around during his high school career with four stops in four states in four seasons, but the Appleton, Wis., native returned home to start his college career. A start that is fairly low pressure with Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl returning. Yalden has real strength and power at 6-9 and 245 pounds, but he'll be able to ease into his role.

80. Macaleab Rich

Kansas State guard/forward

Anyone that saw Rich play at East St. Louis knows the athleticism and power the 6-7, 240-pound wing has. More than 1,700 career points and nearly 800 career rebounds later, Rich will probably find himself backing up Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma for the Wildcats.

81. Jaylen Curry

Massachusetts

The Minutemen lost their point guard when Noah Fernandes transferred to Rutgers. Rahsool Diggins and Keon Thompson represent returning options to run the offense, but Curry could wind up the guy. The 6-footer is an elite facilitator and averaged a career-best 10.2 assists as a high school junior.

82. Chris Lockett Jr.

Boise State guard

Lockett embodies the idea of a combo guard able to create for himself and his teammates. The Louisiana Mr. Basketball averaged 16 points, six rebounds and four assists as a senior at Isidore Newman (La.) where football got most of the attention with Arch Manning at quarterback.

83. Kaden Cooper

Oklahoma guard

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser clearly prefers bigger guards given how many dot the Sooners' roster. Cooper fits the mold at 6-5 and 190 pounds and will play off the ball next to guys like Milos Uzan and Javian McCollum. That Cooper is a lights-out shooter certainly makes that work.

84. Joseph Tugler

Houston forward

The Cougars continue to lean toward guard-heavy lineups, but there's a place for Tugler, too. The 6-7 freshman was a consensus four-star recruit and should slot into the Houston rotation behind J'Wan Roberts and Ja'Vier Francis.

85. Amani Hansberry

Illinois forward

Here's all you need to know about Hansberry. Illinois ran exactly zero plays for the 6-8 forward in its final game in Spain, and he still put up a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Illini have veterans in the frontcourt, but Hansberry could push for playing time.

86. Arrinten Page

Southern Cal forward

Page played with Isaiah Collier in high school, and the two led Wheeler (Ga.) to a Class 7A state title last season. He'll likely serve as a backup big for the Trojans behind Joshua Morgan and Vincent Iwuchukwu.

87. Thomas Haugh

Florida forward

The Gators used the transfer portal to rebuild their frontcourt for the 2023-24 season. Haugh should still be in the mix after averaging 24 pionts and 10 rebounds last season.

88. Jazz Gardner

Nevada center

Gardner put up gaudy stats in high school, including the Iverson Classic all-star game where he was named MVP, and could fill a role with the Wolfpack.

89. Dennis Parker Jr.

North Carolina State guard

The Wolfpack aren't lacking for veteran guards. The opening for Parker, though, is the fact N.C. State doesn't have much size in its backcourt. The 6-6 freshman, who averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for an unbeaten state champion John Marshall (Va.), provides it.

90. Comeh Emuobor

UCF guard

The Knights won't need the 6-5, 205-pound guard to fill a major role with Jaylin Sellers (Ball State) and DeMarr Langford Jr. (Boston College) transferring in, but Emuobor is a nice depth piece.

91. Jayden Hastings

Boston College forward

Hastings could be an intriguing frontcourt partner for Boston College big man Quinten Post. The 6-9 forward and former four-star recruit was one of the top shot blockers on the Nike EYBL circuit.

92. Xzayvier Brown

Saint Joseph's guard

Brown will give the Hawks another option in the backcourt behind veterans Erik Reynolds II and Lynn Greer III and a winning pedigree. Brown helped Roman Catholic (Pa.) win a state title as a junior.

93. Finley Bizjack

Butler guard

Talent acquisition is at the top of any rebuilding list, and Butler got that with Bizjack, a four-star, top 100 recruit who averaged 28.1 points last season.

94. Mayar Wol

Charleston forward

The Cougars haven't landed many recruits of Wol's caliber. In fact, only Adjehi Baru (Class of 2011) ranks higher than Wol, who wound up ranked as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN.

95. Jordan Ross

Saint Mary's guard

Aidan Mahaney and Augustas Marciulionis give Saint Mary's a productive backcourt. Ross adds to the collection of players adept with the ball in their hands.

96. Nils Cooper

Pepperdine guard

Cooper, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper, was one of 247Sports' biggest risers in 2023 and climbed all the way to the No. 64 prospect.

97. Matthew Bewley

Chicago State forward

There was a time Bewley was ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2023. Then he became one of the first players to sign with Overtime Elite — along with his twin brother — and essentially disappeared off the basketball map.

98. Ryan Bewley

Chicago State forward

Bewley had just as high a profile as his twin brother, checking in as a top 20 prospect in the Class of 2023 before also going the OTE route.

99. Zvonimir Ivisic

Kentucky center

The Croatian center cleared a major hurdle when he was finally admitted to Kentucky, but there's still no telling when the 7-2 big man will actually play.

100. Bronny James

Southern Cal guard

When James actually plays for the Trojans is the question after he experienced cardiac arrest during a workout in July. Either way, LeBron James' son will generate plenty of attention this season.