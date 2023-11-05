Our college basketball preview as Kenny Payne, John Calipari, Jeff Walz begin new season

Ready or not, here it comes.

The 2023-24 college basketball season tips off Monday for the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats.

Here are the opening-night matchups:

Louisville men's basketball: vs. UMBC (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra) at the KFC Yum! Center

Kentucky men's basketball: vs. New Mexico State (8 p.m., SEC Network) at Rupp Arena

Louisville women's basketball: at Cincinnati (6 p.m., ESPN+)

The three programs are in very different places heading into Game 1.

In Louisville, men's head coach Kenny Payne is trying to bounce back from a disastrous debut that saw the Cards win only four games while losing a school-record 28. On another court at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, women's head coach Jeff Walz is trying to lead No. 15 U of L to a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance.

In Lexington, John Calipari is starting Year 15 at the helm of the No. 16 UK men's team with the top freshman class in the country but the Wildcats enter the season with their lowest ranking of his tenure in both major preseason polls.

C.L. Brown: We're living in college football's world. But someone needs to champion roundball

What will happen when the ball is tipped? Check out The Courier Journal's preview coverage below:

Louisville men's basketball 2023-24 season preview

Louisville women's basketball 2023-24 season preview

Kentucky men's basketball 2023-24 season preview

