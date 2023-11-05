Our college basketball preview as Kenny Payne, John Calipari, Jeff Walz begin new season
Ready or not, here it comes.
The 2023-24 college basketball season tips off Monday for the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats.
Here are the opening-night matchups:
Louisville men's basketball: vs. UMBC (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra) at the KFC Yum! Center
Kentucky men's basketball: vs. New Mexico State (8 p.m., SEC Network) at Rupp Arena
Louisville women's basketball: at Cincinnati (6 p.m., ESPN+)
The three programs are in very different places heading into Game 1.
In Louisville, men's head coach Kenny Payne is trying to bounce back from a disastrous debut that saw the Cards win only four games while losing a school-record 28. On another court at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, women's head coach Jeff Walz is trying to lead No. 15 U of L to a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance.
In Lexington, John Calipari is starting Year 15 at the helm of the No. 16 UK men's team with the top freshman class in the country but the Wildcats enter the season with their lowest ranking of his tenure in both major preseason polls.
C.L. Brown: We're living in college football's world. But someone needs to champion roundball
What will happen when the ball is tipped? Check out The Courier Journal's preview coverage below:
Louisville men's basketball 2023-24 season preview
Five key games: These matchups will be measuring sticks for U of L in Year 2 of Kenny Payne's rebuild
C.L. Brown: Kenny Payne faces uphill battle — on court and in stands
Warning signs: How Louisville's early execution is clashing with the way Kenny Payne wants to play
Season outlook: Three stretches that will make or break the Cards
The experience factor: Why Louisville hopes age won't define maturity in 2023-24
Skyy Clark: How time away from hoops prepared point guard for key role with Louisville
2023-24 storylines: Five things to watch as U of L tries to bounce back from 4-28 season
Ex-Cards: From UNC to Abilene Christian, here's where Louisville transfers will play in 2023-24
C.L. Brown: Freshman center Dennis Evans could be the Cards' next big thing
Louisville men's basketball schedule: A look at the Cards' 2023-24 slate
Louisville women's basketball 2023-24 season preview
Five key games: U of L must win these ACC matchups to return to top of conference
C.L. Brown: Louisville is no longer ACC's top target. Jeff Walz is OK with that
Starting lineup: Projecting Jeff Walz's starters in 2023-24
New faces from abroad: How the Cards' international players are adjusting to life on, off court
Preseason superlatives: Our picks for top defender, ankle breaker and more
2023-24 storylines: Five things to watch when Jeff Walz's new-look team takes the court
Best- and worst-case scenarios: Three things that can go right, wrong for Louisville
Ex-Cards: A look at where Louisville transfers will play in 2023-24
C.L. Brown: Why Olivia Cochran is the Cards' most irreplaceable player
Louisville women's basketball schedule: A look at the Cards' 2023-24 slate
Kentucky men's basketball 2023-24 season preview
Five key games: These marquee matchups will be barometers of Kentucky's potential
C.L. Brown: John Calipari's youth formula at UK might be recipe for disaster
Scouting report: John Calipari has a lot of new faces. Here's a look at the roster
Five questions: If UK is to make a Final Four run, these issues must be addressed
'I'm not changing': Will John Calipari going all-in on freshmen pay off for UK in 2023-24?
Aaron Bradshaw: Freshman big calls rumors he'll never play, transfer to USC 'a lot of BS'
Making the case: Why Kentucky can — and can’t — win the national championship in 2023-24
Ex-Cats: From Washington to WKU, here's where Kentucky transfers will play in 2023-24
C.L. Brown: Rob Dillingham, not DJ Wagner, might be just what Kentucky basketball needs at PG
Kentucky basketball schedule: A look at the Wildcats' 2023-24 slate
Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College basketball 2023-24 preview: Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky