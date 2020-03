Today, we are unveiling the NBC Sports college basketball preseason top 25.

As always, there are plenty of caveats here.

For starters, it is still March. Typically, when we publish the college basketball preseason top 25, it’s in April, after the national title game. By that point we usually have a better sense of who is leaving for the NBA, who is returning to school and where the best freshmen (and top transfer) will be playing.

That’s not the case this year.

There are a handful of names that are obviously leaving school — Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman — but given that this year’s draft class is so weak combined with the fact that the world is social distancing and there may not be any workouts during the predraft process is throwing everything for a loop.

It’s hard to know at this point.

Which is why every college basketball preseason top 25 published right now is going to have plenty of assumptions, projections and moving parts.

So with that in mind, here is the current NBC Sports college basketball preseason top 25:

1. VILLANOVA

GONE : None

COMING BACK : Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

WAIT AND SEE : Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

NEW FACES : Caleb Daniels

PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Bryan Antoine, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

There’s a chance, albeit a fairly slim one, that Villanova can return everyone from a team that won a share of the Big East regular season title last season while adding Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels (16.9 ppg) and a healthy Bryan Antoine. There is enough talent on this roster that I think they are the clear No. 1 team in the country if everyone returns. And while Saddiq Bey is their best player, I think he is not only more likely to declare for the draft than Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but I also think that he will be easier to replace. Villanova has a roster full of talented wings and perimeter weapons. Bey is the best of the bunch, but having to force Caleb Daniels or Bryan Antoine over him is a better option than having to play Dhamir Cosby-Rountree or Eric Dixon instead of JRE.

2. GONZAGA

GONE : Admon Gilder, Ryan Wooldridge, Killian Tillie

COMING BACK : Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zakharov

WAIT AND SEE : Filip Petrusev, Jalen Suggs

NEW FACES : Oumar Ballo, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris

PROJECTED STARTERS: Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Filip Petrusev

The Zags should once again be a powerhouse next season, but they are in the unique position of waiting on a freshman to decide if he is going to go pro. The player in question is Jalen Suggs, who would be a perfect fit next to Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert on Gonzaga’s perimeter. As much as I like Ayayi as a player, I’m not sure he’s the guy to be a full-time point guard on a team competing for a national title. That spot is really the only question mark if Suggs opts to skip college and play overseas, because Gonzaga’s frontcourt is going to be absolutely loaded, especially if Filip Petrusev returns, because Drew Timme and Oumar Ballo both have WCC Player of the Year upside.

3. BAYLOR

GONE : Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo

COMING BACK : Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Flo Thamba

WAIT AND SEE : Jared Butler

NEW FACES : Adam Flagler, L.J. Cryer, Dain Dainja, Zach Loveday, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

PROJECTED STARTERS: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark

The Bears should get all three of their guards back, assuming Jared Butler does not go pro, and with Mark Vital slated to return, they’ll once again have two of the best defenders in college basketball on the roster (Davion Mitchell). They’re coming off of a 26-4 season, and there are plenty of bench options at Scott Drew’s disposal — Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Adam Flagler — but the big question is going to be at the five. Which Tristan Clark are we going to get next season?

4. CREIGHTON

GONE : Kelvin Jones

COMING BACK : Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Davion Mintz, Jacob Epperson

WAIT AND SEE : Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski

NEW FACES : Antwaan Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner

PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop

Creighton’s ranking depends on what their talented backcourt of Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski decide to do. If they come back to school, the Bluejays will once again have one of college basketball’s most dangerous perimeters. The other question is going to be what happens at the five spot. Christian Bishop was adequate in his minutes last season, and with four-star recruit Ryan Kalkbrenner and a (hopefully) healthy Jacob Epperson in the mix, there will be options to answer that question.

5. VIRGINIA

GONE : Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key

COMING BACK : Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kody Stattman, Justin McCoy

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Carson McCorkle, Reece Beekman

PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff

The Cavaliers should be much better offensively with Sam Hauser replacing Mamadi Diakite in the starting lineup, and while Diakite is a significantly better defender than Hauser, it’s hard to imagine Virginia ever being a bad defensive team, especially when Hauser has had a year to learn the system. Kihei Clark and Jay Huff are both back, and I would expect Casey Morsell to take a step forward this season. Throw in a strong freshman class, and UVA should be competing for an ACC title once again.

6. MICHIGAN STATE

GONE : Cassius Winston

COMING BACK : Rocket Watts, Aaren Henty, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Juliues Marble, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer

WAIT AND SEE : Xavier Tillman

NEW FACES : Joey Hauser, Madi Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard

PROJECTED STARTERS: Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry, Joey Hauser, Xavier Tillman

Rocket Watts showed down the stretch of last season that he was ready to take over the reins offensively, and with Joey Hauser getting eligible, he should have a second scoring threat on the floor with him. That will allow Aaron Henry to play his jack-of-all-trades role, and with Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham all, in theory, taking a step forward, there’s plenty of weaponry. The key, however, is going to be Xavier Tillman. I think he’s a first round pick, and considering that he’s a married man with two kids already, he certainly could use the income. He’s the piece that brings it all together.

7. KENTUCKY

GONE : Nate Sestina, Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans

COMING BACK : Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang, Dontaie Allen

WAIT AND SEE : Immanuel Quickley, E.J. Montgomery

NEW FACES : B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke, Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam’Ron Fletcher

PROJECTED STARTERS: Devin Askew, Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery

My assumption is that Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans probably end up going pro. I think Immanuel Quickley is 50-50, but if a Kentucky player is 50-50, I’ll work under the context that the player is gone until he’s coming back. What that leaves is another loaded recruiting class. I love the combination of Terrence Clarke and Brandon Boston on the wings, and Devin Askew should be able to step in and handle point guard duties if Quickley is gone. Once again, the question is going to be in the frontcourt. Will Keion Brooks and E.J. Montgomery make the leap next year? Can Isaiah Jackson or Lance Ware take over the starting role?

8. KANSAS

GONE : Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss

COMING BACK : Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, Mitch Lightfoot

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell

PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna, David McCormack

When it comes to the amount of talent on the Kansas roster, there are certainly enough weapons here. They are incredibly loaded on the wing — Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, sheesh — and David McCormack showed enough flashes last season that I expect him to be able to do an adequate job replacing Udoka Azubuike. Assuming Self (correctly) plays small-ball again, they should be really, really good. The problem? There may not be a point guard on the roster … for now. The best Jayhawk teams have had a killer at that position, and I’m not sure Garrett qualifies as such.

9. TEXAS TECH

GONE : Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield

COMING BACK : Kyler Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr., Davide Moretti, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Avery Benson

WAIT AND SEE : Jahmi’Us Ramsey

NEW FACES : Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy, Joel Ntambwe, Chibuzo Agbo

PROJECTED STARTERS: Kyler Edwards, Davide Moretti, Nimari Burnett, Terrance Shannon, Joel Ntambwe

The Red Raiders should have a roster that is a much better fit for the way that Chris Beard wants to play. Kyler Edwards and Nimari Burnett are both build in the mold of a classic Texas Tech lead guard, while Terrance Shannon will be on quite a few of the breakout sophomore lists you’ll find. The two major questions with this group is whether or not Davide Moretti (or Edwards) can takeover full-time point guard duties, and if Joel Ntambwe can handle the five spot better than T.J. Holyfield did this past season. There are enough talented perimeter weapons for me to buy-in, but without an anchor at the five a la Tariq Owens, their ceiling is somewhat limited.

10. SAN DIEGO STATE

GONE : Yanni Wetzel, K.J. Feagin

COMING BACK : Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Trey Pulliam, Joel Mensah, Aguek Arop, Adam Seiko

WAIT AND SEE : Malachi Flynn

NEW FACES : Lamont Butler, Che Evans, Keith Dinwiddie

PROJECTED STARTERS: Malachi Flynn, Trey Pulliam, Jordan Schakel, Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah

The key here is going to be Malachi Flynn. A redshirt junior that transferred into the program from Washington State, Flynn is an All-American at the point that allows Brian Dutcher’s offense to run the way he wants it to run. Losing Yanni Wetzel will hurt, but Nathan Mensah started over him at the start of the year, and the defense that K.J. Feagin provided will be missed. But with Matt Mitchell back, he and Flynn should be able to provide enough firepower that the system will still run just fine. Remember, the Aztecs are coming off of a season where they lost just two games and will return 3.5 starters, including an All-American, if Flynn is back.

11. FLORIDA STATE

GONE : Trent Forrest, Dominik Olejniczak

COMING BACK : M.J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Raiquan Gray, Wyatt Wilkes, Nathanael Jack

WAIT AND SEE : Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams

NEW FACES : Scottie Barnes, Sardaar Calhoun

PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Polite, M.J. Walker, Scottie Barnes, Devin Vassell/Patrick Williams, Balsa Koprivica

Florida State is a tough one to project because it’s hard to know exactly what is going to happen with Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams. Both are projected to go somewhere in that range of late-first to early-second where it can go either way. For now, I’m going to say they get one of them back, which, when combined with Scottie Barnes and M.J. Walker, would still give Florida State a dangerous top three. The Seminoles are a machine at this point, and I think the system will continue to work if both are gone. And even if both come back, it doesn’t answer the most pressing question of Leonard Hamilton’s team: How do they replace Trent Forrest?

12. DUKE

GONE : Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Jack White, Alex O’Connell, Javin DeLaurier

COMING BACK : Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker

WAIT AND SEE : Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt

NEW FACES : Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman

PROJECTED STARTERS: Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Wendell Moore, Jalen Johnson, Mark Williams

The Blue Devils lose quite a bit of talent off of last season’s roster if, as expected, Tre Jones, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley all head to the pros. But with six top 50 prospects coming into the program — headlined by a potential lottery pick in Jalen Johnson as well as point guard Jeremy Roach and scoring guard D.J. Steward — there will be quite a bit of talent on display. A starting line that includes those three freshmen and Wendell Moore will be fun. Duke is going to be very young, however, and with just one center currently on the roster (Mark Williams), there are question marks. We’ll see how Coach K fills out his roster over the next few months.

13. IOWA

GONE : Bakari Evelyn, Ryan Kreiner

COMING BACK : C.J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery, Jack Nunge

WAIT AND SEE : Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon

NEW FACES : Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis, Patrick McCaffery

PROJECTED STARTERS: Joe Toussaint, C.J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Jack Nunge, Luka Garza

I’m assuming Luka Garza will be back for his senior season, which is a helluva way for Fran McCaffery to anchor a roster that looks as good as anyone in the Big Ten. I think Joe Toussaint has a chance to be one of the breakout stars in college basketball next year, which is a pretty good sign for a team that also returns the preseason Player of the Year along with talents like Joe Weiskamp and C.J. Frederick.

14. TENNESSEE

GONE : Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden

COMING BACK : John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua, Drew Pemper

WAIT AND SEE : Josiah Jordan-James, Yves Pons

NEW FACES : Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Corey Walker, Victor Bailey

PROJECTED STARTERS: Santiago Vescovi, Josiah Jordan-James, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson

Last season, one of the biggest issues with Tennessee was a lack of firepower on their perimeter. This year, they will be adding five-star guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer to Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi. They’ll have weapons, and that’s before you add in John Fulkerson, who was one of the best bigs in the SEC down the stretch of the season. Yves Pons will be the best defender in college basketball. If Vescovi can handle full-time point guard duties better with an offseason under his belt, the Vols are going to compete for an SEC title.

15. NORTH CAROLINA

GONE : Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson

COMING BACK : Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Anthony Harris

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, R.J. Davis, Day’Ron Sharpe, Puff Johnson

PROJECTED STARTERS: Caleb Love, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

The Tar Heels will lost Cole Anthony, but with Caleb Love entering the program, they will once again be led by a five-star lead guard perfectly suited to running Roy Williams’ system. The Tar Heels will also have arguably the best frontline in college basketball, as Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot will be joined by five-stars Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler. The key to this team is going to be on the wings, where Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, Puff Johnson, R.J. Davis and Andrew Platek will be asked to carry the load. If I had more confidence in that group the Tar Heels would be ranked in my top eight.

16. LOUISVILLE

GONE : Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steve Enoch, Fresh Kimble, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry

COMING BACK : David Johnson, Samuell Williamson, Malik Williams, Josh Nickelberry, Aidan Ighiehon, Jaelyn Withers

WAIT AND SEE : Jay Scrubb

NEW FACES : Jay Scrubb, D’Andre Davis, J.J. Traynor

PROJECTED STARTERS: David Johnson, Jay Scrubb, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Ighiehon, Malik Williams

The Cardinals are going to build around sophomores David Johnson and Samuell Williamson as well as junior Malik Williams this season. Johnson and Williamson have both shown flashes of having star potential. The major question mark is going to be who steps forward at the four, and whether or not JuCo transfer Jay Scrubb makes it to campus or opts to head directly to the professional ranks.

17. WISCONSIN

GONE : Brevin Pritzl

COMING BACK : D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Trevor Anderson

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman, Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Steve Crowl

PROJECTED STARTERS: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter

After winning a share of last year’s Big Ten regular season title, the Badgers are on track to essentially return everyone of note. Their frontline of Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter will be as good as anyone in the Big Ten, D’Mitrik Trice has developed into a solid shot-maker and Tyler Wahl is waiting in the wings as a super-sub. Throw in Brad Davison, and the Badgers will compete for the league title once again.

18. UCLA

GONE : Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski

COMING BACK : Chris Smith, Cody Riley, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jake Kyman, Jules Bernard, David Singleton

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark

PROJECTED STARTERS: Daishen Nix, David Singleton, Chris Smith, Jaime Jaquez, Jalen Hill

After turning their season around and finishing second in the Pac-12 regular season standings, UCLA returns everyone that played a major role in their rotation down the stretch of the season while adding five-star point guard Daishen Nix. A number of Cronin’s young pieces — Jaime Jaquez, Jalen Hill, Cody Riley, David Singleton — really played well down the stretch. The two question marks: How will Tyger Campbell and Nix fit together, and will Chris Smith return to school?

19. HOUSTON

GONE : Chris Harris

COMING BACK : Quentin Grimes, Caleb Mills, Marcus Sasser, Nate Hinton, Fabian White, Justin Forham, Brison Gresham, Cedrick Alley

WAIT AND SEE : DeJon Jarreau

NEW FACES : Tramon Mark, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell

PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Sasser, Caleb Mills, Quentin Grimes, Nate Hinton, Fabian White

We all know that Kelvin Sampson can coach, and he will be bringing back a roster where his top six scorers were all underclassmen from a team that finished top 15 on KenPom. They are going to be loaded in the backcourt — Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes might end up being their third or fourth best guard — and there will be some veterans in their frontcourt. The Cougars look to be the favorite in the American.

20. OHIO STATE

GONE : Andrew Wesson, D.J. Carton

COMING BACK : Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad, C.J. Walker, Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens, Alonzo Gaffney, Ibrahima Diallo

WAIT AND SEE : Kaleb Wesson

NEW FACES : Seth Towns, Eugene Brown, Zed Kay, Justice Suenig

PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad, Seth Towns, Kyle Young

This is another ranking that is based as much on who the coach is as it is based on the players on the roster. Ohio State will likely lose Kaleb Wesson to the NBA, but with a solid crop of guards to go along with Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell and Harvard transfer Seth Towns, there is more than enough there for the Buckeyes to get back to the NCAA tournament.

21. WEST VIRGINA

GONE : Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler

COMING BACK : Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews, Gabe Osabuohien, Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson , Jalen Bridges

PROJECTED STARTERS: Miles McBride, Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews, Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers are going to be exactly what they were last season: Big, physical, overpowering defensively and on the glass and able to win games when Miles McBride and Emmitt Matthews are able to made enough shots to keep defenses from collapsing.

22. MICHIGAN

GONE : Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske

COMING BACK : Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns, Adrian Nunez

WAIT AND SEE : Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner

NEW FACES : Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard

PROJECTED STARTERS: David DeJulius, Eli Brooks, Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Hunter Dickinson

The Wolverines are going to have one of the better frontlines in college basketball in 2020-21, as they seem likely to return at least one, if not both of Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner. Throw in a recruiting class that includes Isaiah Todd and Hunter Dickinson, and the Wolverines will be loaded. Their guards are old, but there are some questions about the upside of David DeJulius and Eli Brooks.

23. RUTGERS

GONE : Akwasi Yeboah, Shaq Carter

COMING BACK : Geo Baker, Ron Harper, Myles Johnson, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Jacob Young, Mamadou Doucoure, Paul Mulcahy

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Dean Reiber, Oskar Palmquist, Mawot Mag

PROJECTED STARTERS: Geo Baker, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Ron Harper Jr., Myles Johnson

The Scarlet Knights return basically everyone from a team that would have made the program’s first NCAA tournament since 1991. In total, eight of their top nine players are returning, and only Akwasi Yeboah (9.8 ppg) is gone.

24. RICHMOND

GONE : None

COMING BACK : Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo, Andre Gustavson, Jake Wojcik, Tyler Burton

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Isaiah Wilson

PROJECTED STARTERS: Jacob Gilyard, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo, Grant Golden

Chris Mooney did not have a senior on the roster of a team that finished 24-7 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10. With Obi Toppin gone, the Spiders will likely be the class of the conference heading into next season. Jacob Gilyard has a chance to be Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.

25. OREGON

GONE : Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis, Shakur Juiston

COMING BACK : Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, C.J. Walker, Francis Okoro, Chandler Lawson, Addison Patterson

WAIT AND SEE : N’Faly Dante

NEW FACES : Jalen Terry, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi

PROJECTED STARTERS: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi, C.J. Walker

The Ducks will be losing Payton Pritchard, which is a major blow, but Will Richardson and Chris Duarte should be able to handle a bigger load. Eric Williams and Eugene Omoruyi are both impact transfers that sat out last season, and there is plenty of young talent returning on the Duck bench.

FIVE THAT JUST MISSED THE CUT

TEXAS

GONE : None

COMING BACK : Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams, Gerald Lidell, Will Baker

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : None

PROJECTED STARTERS: Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones, Jericho Sims

INDIANA

GONE : De’Ron Davis, Devonte Green

COMING BACK : Joey Brunk, Justin Smith, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Jerome Hunter, Race Thompson

WAIT AND SEE : Trayce Jackson-Davis

NEW FACES : Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal

PROJECTED STARTERS: Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Justin Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk

ARIZONA STATE

GONE : Rob Edwards, Mickey Mitchell

COMING BACK : Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Romello White, Jaelen House, Khalid Thomas, Jalen Graham

WAIT AND SEE : None

NEW FACES : Marcus Bagley

PROJECTED STARTERS: Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Romello White

COLORADO

GONE : Lucas Siewert, Shane Gatling

COMING BACK : Evan Battey, D’Shawn Schwartz, Maddox Daniels, Eli Parquet, Dallas Walton, Daylen Kountz

WAIT AND SEE : McKinley Wright, Tyler Bey

NEW FACES : Doninique Clifford

PROJECTED STARTERS: McKinley Wright, Maddox Daniels, D’Shawn Schwartz, Tyler Bey, Evan Battey

UCONN

GONE : Christian Vital, Alterique Gilbert

COMING BACK : Josh Carlton, Akok Akok, Andre Jackson, Jalen Gaffney, Tyler Polley, Brendan Adams, Isaiah Whaley, Sid Wilson

WAIT AND SEE : James Bouknight

NEW FACES : R.J. Cole, Andre Jackson, Javonte Brown-Ferguson, Richie Springs

PROJECTED STARTERS: R.J. Cole, James Bouknight, Andre Jackson, Akok Akok, Josh Carlton

