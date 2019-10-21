College Basketball Preseason AP Top 25

The preseason AP poll has been officially released.

Full disclosure: I will be voting in the AP poll this year. First time! My ballot can be found here.

1. Michigan St. (60)

2. Kentucky (2)

3. Kansas (3)

4. Duke

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Maryland

8. Gonzaga

9. North Carolina

10. Villanova

11. Virginia

12. Seton Hall

13. Texas Tech

14. Memphis

15. Oregon

16. Baylor

17. Utah St.

18. Ohio St.

19. Xavier

20. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. Purdue

24. Auburn

25. VCU

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1.