College Basketball Predictions. SEC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25
College basketball predictions and lines for every SEC game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60
Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4
Saturday College Basketball Predictions
Missouri at Georgia Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 77, Georgia 74
Line: Missouri -3.5, o/u: 151
Arkansas at Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Alabama 99, Arkansas 71
Line: Alabama -8.5, o/u: 151.5
Texas A&M at Mississippi State Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Mississippi State 67
Line: PICK, o/u: 127
Auburn at Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Kentucky 76, Auburn 71
Line: Kentucky -4, o/u: 144
South Carolina at Tennessee Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Tennessee 68, South Carolina 57
Line: Tennessee -20, o/u: 129.5
Florida at Vanderbilt Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Florida 66
Line: Vanderbilt -3.5, o/u: 145
LSU at Ole Miss Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: LSU 65, Ole Miss 62
Line: Ole Miss -4.5, o/u: 135.5
