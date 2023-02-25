College Basketball Predictions. SEC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every SEC game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60

Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4

Saturday College Basketball Predictions

Missouri at Georgia Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Missouri 77, Georgia 74

Line: Missouri -3.5, o/u: 151

Arkansas at Alabama Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Alabama 99, Arkansas 71

Line: Alabama -8.5, o/u: 151.5

Texas A&M at Mississippi State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Mississippi State 67

Line: PICK, o/u: 127

Auburn at Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Kentucky 76, Auburn 71

Line: Kentucky -4, o/u: 144

South Carolina at Tennessee Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Tennessee 68, South Carolina 57

Line: Tennessee -20, o/u: 129.5

Florida at Vanderbilt Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Florida 66

Line: Vanderbilt -3.5, o/u: 145

LSU at Ole Miss Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: LSU 65, Ole Miss 62

Line: Ole Miss -4.5, o/u: 135.5

