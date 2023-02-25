College Basketball Predictions. Pac-12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25
College basketball predictions and lines for every Pac-12 game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60
Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4
Saturday College Basketball Predictions
Arizona State at Arizona Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Arizona 78, Arizona State 65
Line: Arizona -12, o/u: 151.5
Washington State at Cal Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Washington State 69, Cal 62
Line: Washington State -11.5, o/u: 125
USC at Utah Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Utah 75, USC 72
Line: USC -2, o/u: 140.5
Oregon at Oregon State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Oregon 66, Oregon State 58
Line: Oregon -8.5, o/u: 129
