College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Wednesday, March 1

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Wednesday, March 1



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 129-30, ATS 94-64-1, O/U 94-65

Overall: Straight Up 727-331, ATS 602-450-6, O/U 594-460-4



Top 25 Games: Wednesday, March 1

Xavier at Providence | Auburn at Alabama | DePaul at UConn

Maryland at Ohio State | Vanderbilt at Kentucky | Pitt at Notre Dame

Oklahoma at Kansas State | Texas at TCU | Chicago State at Gonzaga

Charleston Southern at High Point Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: High Point 74, Charleston Southern 68

Line: High Point -1, o/u: 155.5

LIU at Merrimack Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Merrimack 75, LIU 59

Line: Merrimack -16.5, o/u: 132.5

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 68

Line: Merrimack -17.5, o/u: 133.5

Central Connecticut at St. Francis PA Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: St. Francis 72, Central Connecticut 68

Line: St. Francis -2.5, o/u: 142

Wagner at Sacred Heart Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Sacred Heart 65, Wagner 62

Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 130

Tulsa at USF Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: USF 80, Tulsa 59

Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 148.5

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 67, Richmond 66

Line: Richmond -1.5, o/u: 144

UMass at Duquesne Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Duquesne 79, UMass 69

Line: Duquesne -10.5, o/u: 148.5

George Washington at Davidson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: George Washington 74, Davidson 70

Line: George Washington -3.5, o/u: 150

Fordham at George Mason Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: George Mason 74, Fordham 70

Line: George Mason -3.5, o/u: 137

Lindenwood vs Southeast Missouri State Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: SE Missouri State 80, Lindenwood 68

Line: SE Missouri State -5.5, o/u: 147

Sam Houston at Stephen F Austin Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Stephen F. Auston 70, Sam Houston 68

Line: Stephen F Austin -1, o/u: 132.5

Presbyterian at Campbell Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Campbell 71, Presbyterian 62

Line: Campbell -6.5, o/u: 127.5

Lamar at Nicholls Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Nicholls State 82, Lamar 68

Line: Nicholls -15, o/u: 148

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Houston Christian 84, SE Louisiana 82

Line: SE Louisiana -3.5, o/u: 162

UT Arlington at Utah Valley Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Utah Valley 82, UT Arlington 70

Line: Utah Valley -12.5, o/u: 136.5

New Orleans at McNeese Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: McNeese 74, New Orleans 70

Line: NcNeese -3, o/u: 148.5

Georgetown at Creighton Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Creighton 78, Georgetown 63

Line: Creighton -18.5, o/u: 145.5

Tulane at East Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: East Carolina 78, Tulane 76

Line: Tulane -6.5, o/u: 153.5

Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Texas A&M Commerce Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Texas A&M Corpus Christi 83, Texas A&M Commerce 78

Line: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -4.5, o/u: 148

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Northwestern State 75, Incarnate Word 65

Line: Northwestern State -11, o/u: 141

Penn State at Northwestern Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Northwestern 68, Penn State 64

Line: Northwestern -3.5, o/u: 134

Missouri at LSU Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Missouri 80, LSU 74

Line: Missouri -5, o/u: 149

Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 70, Rhode Island 65

Line: Loyola Chicago -4, o/u: 135

Grand Canyon at Southern Utah Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Southern Utah 80, Grand Canyon 74

Line: Southern Utah -5, o/u: 150.5

Seattle at Utah Tech Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Utah Tech 77, Seattle 73

Line: Utah Tech -2, o/u: 148.5

Southern Indiana vs SIU Edwardsville Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: SIU Edwardsville 78, Southern Indiana 75

Line: SIU Edwardsville -2, o/u: 152

UT Rio Grande Valley at California Baptist Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: California Baptist 78, UT Rio Grande Valley 70

Line: California Baptist -10.5, o/u: 147

Utah State at UNLV Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: UNLV 67, Utah State 66

Line: Utah State -2, o/u: 148

