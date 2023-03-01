College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Wednesday, March 1
College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Wednesday, March 1
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 129-30, ATS 94-64-1, O/U 94-65
Overall: Straight Up 727-331, ATS 602-450-6, O/U 594-460-4
Top 25 Games: Wednesday, March 1
Xavier at Providence | Auburn at Alabama | DePaul at UConn
Maryland at Ohio State | Vanderbilt at Kentucky | Pitt at Notre Dame
Oklahoma at Kansas State | Texas at TCU | Chicago State at Gonzaga
Charleston Southern at High Point Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: High Point 74, Charleston Southern 68
Line: High Point -1, o/u: 155.5
LIU at Merrimack Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Merrimack 75, LIU 59
Line: Merrimack -16.5, o/u: 132.5
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
Line: Merrimack -17.5, o/u: 133.5
Central Connecticut at St. Francis PA Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: St. Francis 72, Central Connecticut 68
Line: St. Francis -2.5, o/u: 142
Wagner at Sacred Heart Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Sacred Heart 65, Wagner 62
Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 130
Tulsa at USF Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: USF 80, Tulsa 59
Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 148.5
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 67, Richmond 66
Line: Richmond -1.5, o/u: 144
UMass at Duquesne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Duquesne 79, UMass 69
Line: Duquesne -10.5, o/u: 148.5
George Washington at Davidson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Washington 74, Davidson 70
Line: George Washington -3.5, o/u: 150
College Basketball Predictions, Wednesday, March 1: NEXT
Fordham at George Mason Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Mason 74, Fordham 70
Line: George Mason -3.5, o/u: 137
Lindenwood vs Southeast Missouri State Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SE Missouri State 80, Lindenwood 68
Line: SE Missouri State -5.5, o/u: 147
Sam Houston at Stephen F Austin Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stephen F. Auston 70, Sam Houston 68
Line: Stephen F Austin -1, o/u: 132.5
Presbyterian at Campbell Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Campbell 71, Presbyterian 62
Line: Campbell -6.5, o/u: 127.5
Lamar at Nicholls Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Nicholls State 82, Lamar 68
Line: Nicholls -15, o/u: 148
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Houston Christian 84, SE Louisiana 82
Line: SE Louisiana -3.5, o/u: 162
UT Arlington at Utah Valley Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Utah Valley 82, UT Arlington 70
Line: Utah Valley -12.5, o/u: 136.5
New Orleans at McNeese Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: McNeese 74, New Orleans 70
Line: NcNeese -3, o/u: 148.5
Georgetown at Creighton Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Creighton 78, Georgetown 63
Line: Creighton -18.5, o/u: 145.5
College Basketball Predictions, Wednesday, March 1: NEXT
Tulane at East Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: East Carolina 78, Tulane 76
Line: Tulane -6.5, o/u: 153.5
Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Texas A&M Commerce Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M Corpus Christi 83, Texas A&M Commerce 78
Line: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -4.5, o/u: 148
Incarnate Word at Northwestern State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northwestern State 75, Incarnate Word 65
Line: Northwestern State -11, o/u: 141
Penn State at Northwestern Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Northwestern 68, Penn State 64
Line: Northwestern -3.5, o/u: 134
Missouri at LSU Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 80, LSU 74
Line: Missouri -5, o/u: 149
Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Loyola Chicago 70, Rhode Island 65
Line: Loyola Chicago -4, o/u: 135
Grand Canyon at Southern Utah Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Utah 80, Grand Canyon 74
Line: Southern Utah -5, o/u: 150.5
Seattle at Utah Tech Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Utah Tech 77, Seattle 73
Line: Utah Tech -2, o/u: 148.5
Southern Indiana vs SIU Edwardsville Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SIU Edwardsville 78, Southern Indiana 75
Line: SIU Edwardsville -2, o/u: 152
UT Rio Grande Valley at California Baptist Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: California Baptist 78, UT Rio Grande Valley 70
Line: California Baptist -10.5, o/u: 147
Utah State at UNLV Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: UNLV 67, Utah State 66
Line: Utah State -2, o/u: 148
