College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Saturday, March 4

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Saturday, March 4



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 134-31, ATS 98-66-1, O/U 97-68

Overall: Straight Up 766-353, ATS 641-472-6, O/U 634-481-4



College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

ACC College Basketball Predictions

Louisville at Virginia Prediction

Game Time 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Virginia 67, Louisville 52

Line: Virginia -19, o/u: 127

Georgia Tech at Boston College Prediction

Game Time 2:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Boston College 77, Georgia Tech 72

Line: Boston College -4, o/u: 137

Florida State at Virginia Tech Prediction

Game Time 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Florida State 69

Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, o/u: 150

Wake Forest at Syracuse Prediction

Game Time 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Syracuse 76, Wake Forest 74

Line: Wake Forest -1.5, o/u: 157.5

(25) Pitt at (16) Miami Prediction

Game Time 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Miami 81, Pitt 76

Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 154.5

Duke at North Carolina Prediction

Game Time 6:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Duke 71

Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 142.5

Notre Dame at Clemson Prediction

Game Time 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Clemson 76, Notre Dame 67

Line: Clemson -8.5, o/u: 143.5

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

Big East College Basketball Predictions: NEXT

Big East College Basketball Predictions

Seton Hall at (20) Providence Prediction

Game Time 12:00 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Providence 79, Seton Hall 71

Line: Providence -8.5, o/u: 140

St. John’s at (6) Marquette Prediction

Game Time 2:00 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Marquette 82, St. John’s 71

Line: Marquette -11.5, o/u: 158.5

Story continues

Butler at (19) Xavier Prediction

Game Time 7:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Xavier 80, Butler 65

Line: Xavier -13, o/u: 142.5

(14) UConn at Villanova Prediction

Game Time 7:30 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Villanova 78, UConn 76

Line: UConn -2.5, o/u: 138.5

Creighton at DePaul Prediction

Game Time 9:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Creighton 87, DePaul 74

Line: Creighton -12, o/u: 146

Big Ten College Basketball Predictions

Ohio State at Michigan State Prediction

Game Time 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Michigan 77, Ohio State 63

Line: Michigan State -6.5, o/u: 139.5

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

Big 12 College Basketball Predictions: NEXT

Big 12 College Basketball Predictions

Iowa State at Baylor Prediction

Game Time 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Baylor 82, Iowa State 66

Line: Baylor -7, o/u: 135.5

(11) Kansas State at West Virginia Prediction

Game Time 2:00 ET

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Prediction: West Virginia 75, Kansas State 70

Line: West Virginia -4, o/u: 149.5

(22) TCU at Oklahoma Prediction

Game Time 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Oklahoma 73, TCU 70

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 143

(3) Kansas at (9) Texas Prediction

Game Time 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Texas 77, Kansas 73

Line: Texas -3.5, o/u: 148.5

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Prediction

Game Time 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Oklahoma State 67

Line: Texas Tech -6, o/u: 140

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

Mountain West College Basketball Predictions: NEXT

Mountain West College Basketball Predictions

San Jose State at Air Force Prediction

Game Time 4:00 ET

How To Watch: Mountain West

Prediction: Air Force 67, San Jose State 62

Line: Air Force -2, o/u: 128

UNLV at Nevada Prediction

Game Time 5:00 ET

How To Watch: Mountain West

Prediction: Nevada 73, UNLV 64

Line: Nevada -8.5, o/u: 142

Chicago State at Fresno State Prediction

Game Time 7:00 ET

How To Watch: Mountain West

Prediction: Fresno State 71, Chicago State 58

Line: Fresno State -12.5, o/u: 130

Boise State at Utah State Prediction

Game Time 9:00 ET

How To Watch: Mountain West

Prediction: Utah State 74, Boise State 70

Line: Utah State -5, o/u: 141.5

Wyoming at (18) San Diego State Prediction

Game Time 10:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: San Diego State 78, Wyoming 57

Line: San Diego State -15, o/u: 135.5

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

Pac-12 College Basketball Predictions: NEXT

Pac-12 College Basketball Predictions

Stanford at Oregon Prediction

Game Time 4:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Oregon 71, Stanford 66

Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 141.5

Utah at Colorado Prediction

Game Time 5:30 ET

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Colorado 67, Utah 64

Line: Colorado -4, o/u: 134.5

Cal at Oregon State Prediction

Game Time 8:00 ET

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Oregon State 67, Cal 52

Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 123

(8) Arizona at (4) UCLA Prediction

Game Time 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Arizona 69, UCLA 66

Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 148

Arizona State at USC Prediction

Game Time 11:00 pm ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: USC 75, Arizona State 69

Line: USC -5, o/u: 143

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

SEC College Basketball Predictions: NEXT

SEC College Basketball Predictions

(2) Alabama at (24) Texas A&M Prediction

Game Time 12:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Texas A&M 79, Alabama 76

Line: Texas A&M -2, o/u: 150.5

Georgia at South Carolina Prediction

Game Time 1:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: South Carolina 70, Georgia 65

Line: Georgia -1.5, o/u: 141.5

(12) Tennessee at Auburn Prediction

Game Time 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Auburn 68, Tennessee 65

Line: Auburn -2, o/u: 131

(23) Kentucky at Arkansas Prediction

Game Time 2:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Arkansas 78, Kentucky 72

Line: Arkansas -5, o/u: 141

Ole Miss at Missouri Prediction

Game Time 3:30 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Missouri 82, Ole Miss 68

Line: Missouri -9, o/u: 148.5

LSU at Florida Prediction

Game Time 6:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Florida 73, LSU 64

Line: Florida -8, o/u: 141.5

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt Prediction

Game Time 8:30 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Vanderbilt 72, Mississippi State 69

Line: Mississippi State -2, o/u: 134.5

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4

ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News