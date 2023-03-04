College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Saturday, March 4
College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Saturday, March 4
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 134-31, ATS 98-66-1, O/U 97-68
Overall: Straight Up 766-353, ATS 641-472-6, O/U 634-481-4
College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4
ACC College Basketball Predictions
Louisville at Virginia Prediction
Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Virginia 67, Louisville 52
Line: Virginia -19, o/u: 127
Georgia Tech at Boston College Prediction
Game Time 2:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Boston College 77, Georgia Tech 72
Line: Boston College -4, o/u: 137
Florida State at Virginia Tech Prediction
Game Time 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Florida State 69
Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, o/u: 150
Wake Forest at Syracuse Prediction
Game Time 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Syracuse 76, Wake Forest 74
Line: Wake Forest -1.5, o/u: 157.5
(25) Pitt at (16) Miami Prediction
Game Time 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Miami 81, Pitt 76
Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 154.5
Duke at North Carolina Prediction
Game Time 6:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: North Carolina 75, Duke 71
Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 142.5
Notre Dame at Clemson Prediction
Game Time 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Clemson 76, Notre Dame 67
Line: Clemson -8.5, o/u: 143.5
Big East College Basketball Predictions
Seton Hall at (20) Providence Prediction
Game Time 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Providence 79, Seton Hall 71
Line: Providence -8.5, o/u: 140
St. John’s at (6) Marquette Prediction
Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Marquette 82, St. John’s 71
Line: Marquette -11.5, o/u: 158.5
Butler at (19) Xavier Prediction
Game Time 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Xavier 80, Butler 65
Line: Xavier -13, o/u: 142.5
(14) UConn at Villanova Prediction
Game Time 7:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Villanova 78, UConn 76
Line: UConn -2.5, o/u: 138.5
Creighton at DePaul Prediction
Game Time 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Creighton 87, DePaul 74
Line: Creighton -12, o/u: 146
Big Ten College Basketball Predictions
Ohio State at Michigan State Prediction
Game Time 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Michigan 77, Ohio State 63
Line: Michigan State -6.5, o/u: 139.5
Big 12 College Basketball Predictions
Iowa State at Baylor Prediction
Game Time 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Baylor 82, Iowa State 66
Line: Baylor -7, o/u: 135.5
(11) Kansas State at West Virginia Prediction
Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Prediction: West Virginia 75, Kansas State 70
Line: West Virginia -4, o/u: 149.5
(22) TCU at Oklahoma Prediction
Game Time 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Oklahoma 73, TCU 70
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 143
(3) Kansas at (9) Texas Prediction
Game Time 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas 77, Kansas 73
Line: Texas -3.5, o/u: 148.5
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Prediction
Game Time 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Oklahoma State 67
Line: Texas Tech -6, o/u: 140
Mountain West College Basketball Predictions
San Jose State at Air Force Prediction
Game Time 4:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West
Prediction: Air Force 67, San Jose State 62
Line: Air Force -2, o/u: 128
UNLV at Nevada Prediction
Game Time 5:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West
Prediction: Nevada 73, UNLV 64
Line: Nevada -8.5, o/u: 142
Chicago State at Fresno State Prediction
Game Time 7:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West
Prediction: Fresno State 71, Chicago State 58
Line: Fresno State -12.5, o/u: 130
Boise State at Utah State Prediction
Game Time 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West
Prediction: Utah State 74, Boise State 70
Line: Utah State -5, o/u: 141.5
Wyoming at (18) San Diego State Prediction
Game Time 10:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Diego State 78, Wyoming 57
Line: San Diego State -15, o/u: 135.5
Pac-12 College Basketball Predictions
Stanford at Oregon Prediction
Game Time 4:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Oregon 71, Stanford 66
Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 141.5
Utah at Colorado Prediction
Game Time 5:30 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Colorado 67, Utah 64
Line: Colorado -4, o/u: 134.5
Cal at Oregon State Prediction
Game Time 8:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Oregon State 67, Cal 52
Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 123
(8) Arizona at (4) UCLA Prediction
Game Time 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Arizona 69, UCLA 66
Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 148
Arizona State at USC Prediction
Game Time 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: USC 75, Arizona State 69
Line: USC -5, o/u: 143
SEC College Basketball Predictions
(2) Alabama at (24) Texas A&M Prediction
Game Time 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Texas A&M 79, Alabama 76
Line: Texas A&M -2, o/u: 150.5
Georgia at South Carolina Prediction
Game Time 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: South Carolina 70, Georgia 65
Line: Georgia -1.5, o/u: 141.5
(12) Tennessee at Auburn Prediction
Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Auburn 68, Tennessee 65
Line: Auburn -2, o/u: 131
(23) Kentucky at Arkansas Prediction
Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Arkansas 78, Kentucky 72
Line: Arkansas -5, o/u: 141
Ole Miss at Missouri Prediction
Game Time 3:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 82, Ole Miss 68
Line: Missouri -9, o/u: 148.5
LSU at Florida Prediction
Game Time 6:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Florida 73, LSU 64
Line: Florida -8, o/u: 141.5
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt Prediction
Game Time 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Vanderbilt 72, Mississippi State 69
Line: Mississippi State -2, o/u: 134.5
