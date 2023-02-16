College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 16
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Thursday, February 16
Jimmie Johnson secured a spot in Sunday's Daytona 500, but he's not looking just to be a participant. He's focused on winning the race.
Lauri Markkanen will battle against the best NBA's outside shooters this weekend in Utah when he participates in the league's 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Thursday's schedule includes the Cup qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
The WM Phoenix Open streaker's attire gained enough attention for him to be bailed out.
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
Many have weighed in on who the 49ers' starting quarterback should be next season, and now Vernon Davis has lent his voice to the fray.
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books. That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. [more]
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
Corbin Burnes, the ace of the Brewers, left little doubt he was upset by the arbitration hearing that went the organization's way on Wednesday.
The NHL rumor mill is heating up as the March 3 trade deadline approaches. Which players have been linked to the Bruins? What should they prioritize? We dissect the possibilities for the NHL's best team.
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Jayson Tatum has been playing at a very high level for the Celtics this season, but based on a new NBA MVP straw poll conducted by ESPN, there's a different player who's the clear favorite for the award.