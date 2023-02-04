College Basketball Predictions For Every Game Sunday, February 5
All of the full previews will be done for the games involving the top 25 teams, but for those who reads the ending of the book without all the buildup, here are the college basketball predictions for every game on Sunday, February 5th.
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Straight Up: 29-7, ATS: 22-14, O/U: 23-13
Full game previews and predictions for Ohio State at Michigan and Houston at Temple to come
DePaul at Seton Hall Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Seton Hall 74, DePaul 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Saint Josephs 74, La Salle 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Fordham at Richmond Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Missouri State at Southern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Illinois 65, Missouri State 56
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Niagara at Siena Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Siena 69, Niagara 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Mount St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Quinnipiac 71, Mount St. Mary’s 52
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Canisius at Marist Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marist 67, Canisius 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Rider at Manhattan Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Rider 68, Manhattan 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Iona at Fairfield Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Iona 77, Fairfield 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wichita State at Tulsa Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wichita State 78, Tulsa 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Penn State at Nebraska Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 71, Nebraska 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Cal at Utah Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Utah 73, Cal 50
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northwestern at Wisconsin Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Northwestern 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Stanford at Colorado Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Colorado 69, Stanford 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
