College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 10

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Friday, February 10

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 58-13, ATS 42-29, O/U 42-29

Overall: Straight Up 246-108, ATS 204-148-2, O/U 183-160-1

Kent State at Buffalo Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Buffalo 77, Kent State 74

Line: Kent State -4.5, o/u: 150.5

Xavier at Butler Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Xavier 76, Butler 70

Line: Xavier -6.5, o/u: 145

Marist at Saint Peter's Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Saint Peter’s 62, Marist 56

Line: Saint Peter’s -3.5, o/u: 124

Fairfield at Rider Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Rider 67, Fairfield 62

Line: Rider -4.5, o/u: 132.5

Quinnipiac at Niagara Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Niagara 70, Quinnipiac 67

Line: Quinnipiac-1.5, o/u: 132.5

Siena at Mount St. Mary's Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Siena 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66

Line: Siena -4, o/u: 127

Iona at Canisius Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Iona 80, Canisius 62

Line: Iona -11.5, o/u: 146.5

VMI at East Tennessee State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: East Tennessee State 64, VMI 51

Line: East Tennessee State -10.5, o/u: 138.5

Youngstown State at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Youngstown State 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 78

Line: Youngstown State -3, o/u: 151

Robert Morris at Cleveland State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Cleveland 77, Robert Morris 70

Line: Cleveland State -6.5, o/u: 134.5

Akron at Ohio Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Ohio 80, Akron 77

Line: Akron -1.5, o/u: 142

Saint Louis at Dayton Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Dayton 81, Saint Louis 74

Line: Dayton -5.5, o/u: 136.5

New Mexico at Air Force Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: New Mexico 74, Air Force 65

Line: New Mexico -6, o/u: 143.5

Northern Kentucky at Wright State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Wright State 71

Line: Wright State -2.5, o/u: 137.5

Fresno State at Nevada Prediction

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Nevada 78, Fresno State 65

Line: Nevada -9, o/u: 131

