College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 10
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 58-13, ATS 42-29, O/U 42-29
Overall: Straight Up 246-108, ATS 204-148-2, O/U 183-160-1
Kent State at Buffalo Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Buffalo 77, Kent State 74
Line: Kent State -4.5, o/u: 150.5
Xavier at Butler Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Xavier 76, Butler 70
Line: Xavier -6.5, o/u: 145
Marist at Saint Peter's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Peter’s 62, Marist 56
Line: Saint Peter’s -3.5, o/u: 124
Fairfield at Rider Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Rider 67, Fairfield 62
Line: Rider -4.5, o/u: 132.5
Quinnipiac at Niagara Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Niagara 70, Quinnipiac 67
Line: Quinnipiac-1.5, o/u: 132.5
Siena at Mount St. Mary's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Siena 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66
Line: Siena -4, o/u: 127
Iona at Canisius Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Iona 80, Canisius 62
Line: Iona -11.5, o/u: 146.5
VMI at East Tennessee State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: East Tennessee State 64, VMI 51
Line: East Tennessee State -10.5, o/u: 138.5
Youngstown State at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 78
Line: Youngstown State -3, o/u: 151
Robert Morris at Cleveland State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cleveland 77, Robert Morris 70
Line: Cleveland State -6.5, o/u: 134.5
Akron at Ohio Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ohio 80, Akron 77
Line: Akron -1.5, o/u: 142
Saint Louis at Dayton Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Dayton 81, Saint Louis 74
Line: Dayton -5.5, o/u: 136.5
New Mexico at Air Force Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: New Mexico 74, Air Force 65
Line: New Mexico -6, o/u: 143.5
Northern Kentucky at Wright State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Wright State 71
Line: Wright State -2.5, o/u: 137.5
Fresno State at Nevada Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Nevada 78, Fresno State 65
Line: Nevada -9, o/u: 131
