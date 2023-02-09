College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 9

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Thursday, February 9

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 54-12, ATS 39-27, O/U 39-27

Overall: Straight Up 205-87, ATS 163-127-2, O/U 158-133-1

Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: St. Francis 62, Wagner 60

Line: Wagner -3, o/u: 124.5

Sacred Heart at St. Francis PA Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Saint Francis 84, Sacred Heart 81

Line: Saint Francis -1.5, o/u: 150.5

Iowa at Purdue Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Purdue 80, Iowa 72

Line: Purdue -7.5, o/u: 149.5

Louisiana Tech at FIU Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: FIU 74, Louisiana Tech 70

Line: FIU -1, o/u: 142.5

Rice at Florida Atlantic Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 81, Rice 70

Line: Florida Atlantic -13.5, o/u: 146.5

Gardner-Webb at Radford Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Radford 66, Gardner-Webb 60

Line: Radford -4, o/u: 125

Stonehill at Merrimack Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Prediction: Merrimack 68, Stonehill 63

Line: Merrimack -4.5, o/u: 123.5

Farleigh Dickinson at LIU Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickenson 82, LIU 69

Line: Fairleigh Dickinson -9, o/u: 156

James Madison at Georgia Southern Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: James Madison 66, Georgia Southern 62

Line: James Madison -4.5, o/u: 138.5

Marshall at Coastal Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Marshall 80, Coastal Carolina 71

Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 153.5

Kansas City at Western Illinois Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Western Illinois 64, Kanas City 58

Line: Western Illinois -3, o/u: 134

Bellarmine at Liberty Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Liberty 72, Bellarmine 55

Line: Liberty -15.5, o/u: 124.5

Stetson at Jacksonville Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Jacksonville 75, Setson 72

Line: Jacksonville -2, o/u: 132.5

Eastern Kentucky at Queens University Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Queens 81, Eastern Kentucky 77

Line: Queens -2, o/u: 156.5

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 67, North Florida 65

Line: North Florida -1, o/u: 149.5

UT Arlington at UT Rio Grande Valley Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 75, UT Arlington 70

Line: UT Rio Grande Valley -3, o/u: 144.5

Appalachian State at ULM Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Appalachian State 68, ULM 64

Line: Appalachian State -1.5, o/u: 129.5

Morehead State at Little Rock Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Little Rock 75, Morehead State 72

Line: Morehead State -2.5, o/u: 144.5

Middle Tennessee at WKU Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: WKU 68. Middle Tennessee 66

Line: WKU -1, o/u: 142

UAB at North Texas Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: North Texas 69, UAB 65

Line: North Texas -3, o/u: 128.5

New Orleans at Nicholls Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Prediction: Nicholls 78, New Orleans 65

Line: Nicholls -11.5, o/u: 151

Northwestern at Ohio State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Ohio State 68, Northwestern 65

Line: Ohio State -5.5, o/u: 137.5

Arkansas State at Texas State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Texas State 66, Arkansas State 58

Line: Texas State -7.5, o/u: 122.5

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Prediction: Oral Roberts 78, St. Thomas 70

Line: Oral Roberts -9.5, o/u: 154

Omaha at North Dakota State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: North Dakota State 82, Omaha 68

Line: North Dakota State -9, o/u: 148.5

Denver at North Dakota Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: North Dakota 65, Denver 61

Line: North Dakota -2.5, o/u: 144.5

SIU Edwardsville at Lindenwood Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Lindenwood 70, SIU Edwardsville 67

Line: SIU Edwardsville -5.5, o/u: 138.5

Oakland at Green Bay Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Oakland 75, Green Bay 64

Line: Oakland -10, o/u: 140

Detroit Mercy at Milwaukee Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Detroit Mercy 73

Line: Milwaukee -2, o/u: 155

Portland State at Northern Colorado Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Northern Colorado 74, Northern Colorado 68

Line: Northern Colorado -4.5, o/u: 156

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Northern Arizona 70, Sacramento State 67

Line: Northern Arizona -1, o/u: 134.5

South Alabama at Troy Prediction

Game Time: 8:15 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: South Alabama 67, Troy 65

Line: Troy -3, o/u: 136.5

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 88, Houston Christian 65

Line: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi -13.5, o/u: 161.5

SE Louisiana at McNeese Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: SE Louisiana 75, McNeese 67

Line: SE Louisiana -2, o/u: 148.5

Lamar at Incarnate Word Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Incarnate Word 74, Lamar 65

Line: Incarnate Word -7, o/u: 136.5

Louisiana at Southern Miss Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Southern Miss 76, Louisiana 72

Line: Southern Miss -2.5, o/u: 148.5

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UT Martin 75, Eastern Illinois 67

Line: UT Martin -4, o/u: 147

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Jacksonville State 72, Kennesaw State 69

Line: Kennesaw State -3.5, o/u: 140

Austin Peay at North Alabama Prediction

Game Time: 8:45 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: North Alabama 80, Austin Peay 58

Line: North Alabama -5.5, o/u: 141.5

UCLA at Oregon State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: UCLA 71, Oregon State 59

Line: UCLA -14, o/u: 125

San Francisco at Gonzaga Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 155

Charlotte at UTEP

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: UTEP 69, Charlotte 65

Line: UTEP -3, o/u: 121.5

Northwestern State at Texas A&M Commerce Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Texas A&M Commerce 73, Northwestern State 70

Line: Northwestern State -2, o/u: 141

Tarleton at Southern Utah Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Southern Utah 75, Tarleton 70

Line: Southern Utah -7.5, o/u: 147

Pacific at Portland Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Prediction: Portland 84, Pacific 76

Line: Portland -5.5, o/u: 157

SE Missouri State at Tennessee State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Tennessee State 81, SE Missouri State 78

Line: SE Missouri State -2, o/u: 156.5

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 83, Southern Indiana 81

Line: Tennessee Tech -1, o/u: 145.5

UC Davis at UC Riverside Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UC Riverside 77, UC Davis 74

Line: UC Riverside -2.5, o/u: 143

Montana State at Weber State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Weber State 67, Montana State 65

Line: Montana State -3, o/u: 129.5

Montana at Idaho State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Montana 72, Idaho State 67

Line: Montana -2, o/u: 134.5

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Lipscomb 74, Central Arkansas 68

Line: Lipscomb -7, o/u: 155

Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Prediction: Saint Mary’s 67, Loyola Marymount 58

Line: Saint Mary’s -8, o/u: 129

Arizona State at Stanford Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Stanford 71, Arizona State 66

Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 138.5

San Diego at Santa Clara Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Prediction: Santa Clara 86, San Diego 78

Line: Santa Clara -10.5, o/u: 158.5

BYU at Pepperdine Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Spors Network

Prediction: BYU 78, Pepperdine 70

Line: BYU -7, o/u: 149.5

Cal State Northridge at Cal State Bakersfield Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Cal State Bakersfield 57, Cal State Northridge 52

Line: Cal State Bakersfield -4.5, o/u: 120.5

Cal Poly at UC Irvine Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UC Irvine 74, Cal Poly 63

Line: UC Irvine -14, o/u: 130.5

Arizona at Cal Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Arizona 80, Cal 53

Line: Arizona -18.5, o/u: 141.5

USC at Oregon Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Oregon 74, USC 68

Line: Oregon -4, o/u: 143

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State Prediction

Game Time: 11:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 68, Long Beach State 66

Line: Long Beach State -1, o/u: 145

UC San Diego at Hawaii Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 am ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Hawaii 73, UC San Diego 62

Line: Hawaii -10.5, o/u: 129

