College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Sunday, February 12

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Sunday, February 12

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 72-18, ATS 53-37, O/U 52-38

Overall: Straight Up 347-151, ATS 289-205-4, O/U 262-225-1

Temple at Memphis Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Memphis 73, Temple 64

Line: Memphis -9, o/u: 147

Iona at Niagara Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Iona 72, Niagara 66

Line: Iona -7.5, o/u: 134.5

Quinnipiac at Canisius Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Quinnipiac 73, Canisius 66

Line: Quinnipiac -5, o/u: 145

Iowa at Minnesota Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Iowa 77, Minnesota 66

Line: Iowa -11.5, o/u: 147

Michigan State at Ohio State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Michigan State 67, Ohio State 65

Line: Ohio State -3, o/u: 137

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 85, IUPUI 70

Line: Northern Kentucky -17, o/u: 127.5

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 75, Robert Morris 70

Line: Purdue Fort Wayne -4.5, o/u: 137

Youngstown State at Cleveland State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Youngstown State 82, Cleveland State 77

Line: Youngstown State -2, o/u: 146

Purdue at Northwestern Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Purdue 77, Northwestern 68

Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 131

Missouri State at Evansville Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Missouri State 74, Evansville 62

Line: Missouri State -8.5, o/u: 131.5

Marist at Siena Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Siena 66, Marist 56

Line: Siena -9.5, o/u: 129.5

Saint Peter's at Manhattan Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Saint Peter’s 63, Manhattan 61

Line: Manhattan -2, o/u: 127.5

Mount St. Mary's at Fairfield Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Fairfield 67, Mount Saint Mary’s 56

Line: Fairfield -6.5, o/u: 124.5

Wofford at UNC Greensboro Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 70, Wofford 57

Line: UNC Greensboro -10, o/u: 135

SMU vs Wichita State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Wichita State 73, SMU 64

Line: Wichita State -6.5, o/u: 136.5

