College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 3
Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Friday, February 3
We do the full game preview for all the top 25 games – Boise State vs San Diego State is the only one on Friday – but we get it. You want the calls on the rest of the games, too. To cut to the chase, below are the predictions – and the lines – for all of the Friday games.
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Straight Up: 17-4, ATS: 14-7, O/U: 14-7
Yale vs Harvard
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Yale 66, Harvard 64
Line: Yale -3, o/u: 133.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Brown vs Dartmouth
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Brown 71, Dartmouth 69
Line: Brown -1, o/u: 139.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Eastern Michigan vs Ball State
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Ball State 78, Eastern Michigan 65
Line: Ball State -11, o/u: 151.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Cornell vs Princeton
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Princeton 82, Cornell 78
Line: Princeton -2.5, o/u: 157.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Columbia vs Penn
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Penn 82, Columbia 62
Line: Penn -14.5, o/u: 145
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Saint Peter's vs Rider
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Rider 66, Saint Peter’s 61
Line: Rider -7, o/u:126.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Fairfield vs Quinnipiac
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 62
Line:Quinnipiac -5, o/u: 136.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews0
[lawrence-related id=557678]
Siena vs Manhattan
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Siena 72, Manhattan 64
Line: Siena -5, o/u: 135.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Mount St. Mary's vs Iona
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Iona 75, Mount St. Mary’s 56
Line: Iona -15, o/u: 135.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
VCU vs Saint Louis
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Saint Louis 70, VCU 65
Line: Saint Louis -3, o/u: 141
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Canisius vs Niagara
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Niagara 67, Canisius 60
Line: Niagara -4.5, o/u: 131
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Kent State vs Akron
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Akron 71, Kent State 68
Line: Akron -2, o/u: 132.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Fresno State vs UNLV
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: UNLV 69, Fresno State 60
Line: UNLC -10, o/u: 131.5
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
Air Force vs Nevada
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Nevada 73, Air Force 62
Line: Air Force -11.5, o/u: 133
– Predictions for every Saturday game
– CFN College Basketball Game Previews
[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll