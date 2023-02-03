College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 3

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Friday, February 3

We do the full game preview for all the top 25 games – Boise State vs San Diego State is the only one on Friday – but we get it. You want the calls on the rest of the games, too. To cut to the chase, below are the predictions – and the lines – for all of the Friday games.

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Straight Up: 17-4, ATS: 14-7, O/U: 14-7

Yale vs Harvard

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Yale 66, Harvard 64

Line: Yale -3, o/u: 133.5

Brown vs Dartmouth

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Brown 71, Dartmouth 69

Line: Brown -1, o/u: 139.5

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State

Game Time: 6:30 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Ball State 78, Eastern Michigan 65

Line: Ball State -11, o/u: 151.5

Cornell vs Princeton

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Princeton 82, Cornell 78

Line: Princeton -2.5, o/u: 157.5

Columbia vs Penn

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Penn 82, Columbia 62

Line: Penn -14.5, o/u: 145

Saint Peter's vs Rider

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Rider 66, Saint Peter’s 61

Line: Rider -7, o/u:126.5

Fairfield vs Quinnipiac

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Quinnipiac 65, Fairfield 62

Line:Quinnipiac -5, o/u: 136.5

Siena vs Manhattan

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Siena 72, Manhattan 64

Line: Siena -5, o/u: 135.5

Mount St. Mary's vs Iona

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Iona 75, Mount St. Mary’s 56

Line: Iona -15, o/u: 135.5

VCU vs Saint Louis

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Saint Louis 70, VCU 65

Line: Saint Louis -3, o/u: 141

Canisius vs Niagara

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Niagara 67, Canisius 60

Line: Niagara -4.5, o/u: 131

Kent State vs Akron

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Akron 71, Kent State 68

Line: Akron -2, o/u: 132.5

Fresno State vs UNLV

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: UNLV 69, Fresno State 60

Line: UNLC -10, o/u: 131.5

Air Force vs Nevada

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Nevada 73, Air Force 62

Line: Air Force -11.5, o/u: 133

