College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Saturday, February 4

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Saturday, February 4

We did all the full blown college basketball previews for Saturday, February 4th for all of the games involving top 25 teams – along with the North Carolina – Duke battle that’s getting hypes up. But what about everyone else?

We get it – you want to cut to the chase on the final call on each picks, so below is a prediction on each and every game on Saturday.

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Straight Up: 17-4, ATS: 14-7, O/U: 14-7

College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews

Virginia vs Virginia Tech | Kansas vs Iowa State

UConn vs Georgetown | Texas Tech vs Baylor

Auburn vs Tennessee | Butler vs Marquette

TCU vs Oklahoma State | Miami vs Clemson

Purdue vs Indiana | Alabama vs LSU

Texas vs Kansas State | Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte

St. John’s vs Xavier | Washington State vs UCLA

Oregon State vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

North Carolina vs Duke



UCF vs Cincinnati Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Cincinnati 78, UCF 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Coaches Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNews

Prediction: SE Louisiana 88, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 82

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Rutgers 68, Michigan State 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

AP Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Davidson vs UMass Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: USA

Prediction: UMass 74, Davidson 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Lehigh vs Lafayette Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Lehigh 72, Lafayette 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Coaches Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Story continues

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Wake Forest 78, Notre Dame 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

NJIT vs UMass Lowell Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: UMass Lowell 85, NJIT 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

New Hampshire vs Bryant Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Bryant 84, New Hampshire 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Morgan State vs Delaware State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Prediction: Morgan State 77, Delaware State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Ole Miss 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Coaches Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Stonehill vs St. Francis Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Prediction: St. Francis 74, Stonehill 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Cleveland State vs Oakland Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Cleveland State 72, Oakland 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Detroit Mercy Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 78, Detroit Mercy 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Chicago State vs Hartford Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: Chicago State 75, Hartford 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Tulane vs Memphis Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Memphis 86, Tulane 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Evansville vs UIC Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UIC 72, Evansville 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Florida State vs Louisville Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Florida State 71, Louisville 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UMBC vs Maine Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Maine 74, UMBC 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Navy vs Holy Cross Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Navy 65, Holy Cross 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Duquesne vs George Washington

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: George Washington 80, Duquesne 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Winthrop vs Radford

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Radford 77, Winthrop 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Presbyterian vs Gardner-Webb Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 81, Presbyterian 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Campbell vs Longwood Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Longwood 80, Campbell 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Chattanooga vs Western Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Chattanooga 77, Western Carolina 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

VMI vs Mercer Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Mercer 77, VMI 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Miami University vs Ohio

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Ohio 77, Miami University 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Central Connecticut vs Sacred Heart Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: Sacred Heart 57, Central Connecticut 52

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

North Dakota vs South Dakota Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: South Dakota 67, North Dakota 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UNC Wilmington vs William & Mary

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 72, William & Mary 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Charleston vs Delaware Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: Charleston 74, Delaware 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Elon vs Northeastern Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: Northeastern 69, Elon 55

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Drexel vs Monmouth Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Prediction: Drexel 67, Monmouth 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Central Arkansas vs Stetson Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Stetson 82, Central Arkansas 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Illinois vs Iowa Prediction

Game Time: 2:30 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Iowa 80, Illinois 76

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

George Mason vs Loyola Chicago Prediction

Game Time: 2:30 ET

How To Watch: USA

Prediction: George Mason 68, Loyola Chicago 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Buffalo vs Western Michigan Prediction

Game Time: 2:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Western Michigan 72, Buffalo 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Vermont vs Albany Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Vermont 66, Albany 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

East Tennessee State vs Samford Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Samford 70, East Tennessee State 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

St. Francis (PA) vs Merrimack Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Prediction: Merrimack 59, St. Francis 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: South Alabama 65, Arkansas State 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Coastal Carolina vs ULM Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: ULM 67, Coastal Carolina 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: North Dakota State 73, South Dakota State 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Western Illinois vs Omaha Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Prediction: Western Illinois 67, Omaha 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Arkansas vs South Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 3:30 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Arkansas 81, South Carolina 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

SMU vs East Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: East Carolina 68, SMU 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Colgate vs American Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Colgate 68, American 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Murray State vs Indiana State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Indiana State 74, Murray State 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UTEP vs WKU Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: Stadium

Prediction: WKU 73, UTEP 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

FIU vs UAB Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UAB 75, FIU 61

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UNC Asheville vs South Carolina Upstate Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, South Carolina Upstate 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Appalachian State 71, James Madison 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

SE Missouri State vs Tennessee Tech Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 75, SE Missouri State 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Stony Brook vs Hofstra Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Prediction: Hofstra 81, Stony Brook 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Jacksonville State vs Bellarmine Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Bellarmine 67, Jacksonville State 54

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Queens University vs Austin Peay Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Queens University 73, Austin Peay 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Grambling vs Alabama State Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Prediction: Grambling 73, Alabama State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Morehead State vs Southern Indiana Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Southern Indiana 83, Morehead State 79

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

SIU Edwardsville vs Little Rock Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: SIU Edwardsville 69, Little Rock 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UT Martin vs Lindenwood Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UT Martin 80, Lindenwood 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alcorn State Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Prediction: Alcorn State 68, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Boston University vs Loyola Maryland Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Loyola Maryland 66, Boston University 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Illinois State vs Belmont Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Belmont 73, Illinois State 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Syracuse vs Boston College Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Syracuse 68, Boston College 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Hampton vs Norfolk State Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Prediction: Norfolk State 78, Hampton 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Incarnate Word vs New Orleans Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Incarnate Word 74, New Orleans 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Sam Houston vs UT Arlington Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Sam Houston 76, UT Arlington 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UT Rio Grande Valley vs Tarleton Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Tarleton 81, UT Rio Grande Valley 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Northern Illinois vs Bowling Green Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Northern Illinois 77, Bowling Green 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Idaho vs Portland State Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Idaho 70, Portland State 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Eastern Washington 75, Sacramento State 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Liberty vs Lipscomb Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Liberty 80, Lipscomb 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Jacksonville vs North Florida Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: North Florida 84, Jacksonville 78

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce Prediction

Game Time: 5:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 76, McNeese State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Florida A&M vs Texas Southern Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Prediction: Texas Southern 68, Florida A&M 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Southern vs Alabama A&M Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Prediction: Southern 70, Alabama A&M 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Columbia vs Princeton Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Princeton 82, Columbia 56

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Bradley vs Northern Iowa Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Bradley 70, Northern Iowa 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Yale vs Dartmouth Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Yale 75, Dartmouth 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Cornell vs Penn Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Cornell 84, Penn 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Brown vs Harvard Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Harvard 70, Brown 61

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, UTSA 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Missouri 71, Mississippi State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Wofford vs Furman Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Furman 86, Wofford 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

St. Thomas vs Denver Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Prediction: Denver 80, St. Thomas 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Northern Colorado vs Montana State Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Montana State 80, Northern Colorado 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Mississippi Valley State vs Jackson State Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Prediction: Jackson State 74, Mississippi Valley State 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Bethune-Cookman vs Prairie View A&M Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, Bethune-Cookman 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Army vs Bucknell Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Army 74, Bucknell 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Drake vs Valparaiso Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Drake 71, Valparaiso 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Northwestern State vs Lamar Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Northwestern State 80, Lamar 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Charleston Southern vs High Point Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Charleston Southern 77, High Point 73

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Central Michigan vs Toledo Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Toledo 93, Central Michigan 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Old Dominion 70, Georgia Southern 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Texas State vs Troy Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Troy 69, Texas State 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Northern Kentucky vs Youngstown State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Northern Kentucky 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Wright State vs Robert Morris Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Wright State 73, Robert Morris 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UC Irvine vs Long Beach State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UC Irvine 77, Long Beach State 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

North Alabama vs Florida Gulf Coast Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Alabama 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Kennesaw State vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 80, Kennesaw State 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Villanova vs Creighton Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Creighton 78, Villanova 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: West Virginia 76, Oklahoma 72

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

North Texas vs Rice Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Rice 73, North Texas 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Nicholls vs Houston Christian Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Houston Christian 68, Nicholls 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Dayton vs St. Bonaventure Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: St. Bonaventure 70, Dayton 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Utah State vs Colorado State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Utah State 76, Colorado State 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Stephen F. Austin vs Grand Canyon Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Grand Canyon 84, Stephen F. Austin 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Portland vs Pepperdine Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Prediction: Portland 84, Pepperdine 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Marshall vs Louisiana Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Lousiana 78, Marshall 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Oral Robers vs Kansas City Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Prediction: Oral Roberts 88, Kansas City 73

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Weber State vs Idaho State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Weber State 66, Idaho State 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Georgia vs Texas A&M Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Texas A&M 75, Georgia 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Florida vs Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Kentucky 66, Florida 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Maryland vs Minnesota Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Maryland 67, Minnesota 60

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Seattle vs New Mexico State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Seattle 75, New Mexico State 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Southern Utah vs Utah Tech Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Utah Tech 75, Southern Utah 72

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Pacific vs BYU Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Prediction: BYU 83, Pacific 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UC Riverside vs Cal State Fullerton Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Cal State Fullerton 78, UC Riverside 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Northern Arizona vs Montana Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Montana 68, Northern Arizona 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Washington vs USC Prediction

Game Time: 9:30 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: USC 75, Washington 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Oregon vs Arizona State Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Arizona State 69, Oregon 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: San Jose State 74, Wyoming 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Abilene Christian vs California Baptist Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: California Baptist 73, Abilene Christian 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Santa Clara vs San Francisco Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: San Francisco 78, Santa Clara 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Loyola Marymount vs San Diego Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 89, San Diego 78

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Cal State Bakersfield vs UC San Diego

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UC San Diego 56, Cal State Bakersfield 51

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Hawaii vs Cal Poly Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Hawaii 60, Cal Poly 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Northridge Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 68, Cal State Northridge 52

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

Eastern Washington vs Portland State Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Eastern Washington 78, Eastern Washington 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN College Basketball Game Previews

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

Story originally appeared on College Football News