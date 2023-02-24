College Basketball Predictions. Big Ten Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big Ten game on Saturday, February 25

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U  528-415-4

CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Michigan State at Iowa Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Iowa 83, Michigan State 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Minnesota at Nebraska Prediction

Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Nebraska 76, Minnesota 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Indiana at Purdue

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Purdue 81, Indiana 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

