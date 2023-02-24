College Basketball Predictions. Big Ten Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25
College basketball predictions and lines for every Big Ten game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews @PeteFiutak
CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions
Michigan State at Iowa Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Iowa 83, Michigan State 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Minnesota at Nebraska Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Nebraska 76, Minnesota 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Indiana at Purdue
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Purdue 81, Indiana 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll