College Basketball Predictions. Big Ten Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big Ten game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59

Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4



Michigan State at Iowa Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Iowa 83, Michigan State 75

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Minnesota at Nebraska Prediction

Game Time: 3:30 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Nebraska 76, Minnesota 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Indiana at Purdue

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Purdue 81, Indiana 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

