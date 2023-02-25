College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25
College basketball predictions and lines for every Big 12 game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60
Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4
Saturday College Basketball Predictions
Oklahoma at Iowa State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Iowa State 67, Oklahoma 58
Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 128
TCU at Texas Tech Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 68
Line: Texas Tech -2, o/u: 144.5
Texas at Baylor Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Baylor 75, Texas 71
Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 148.5
Kansas State at Oklahoma State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Kansas State 69
Line: Oklahoma State -2.5, o/u: 142.5
West Virginia at Kansas Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Kansas 85, West Virginia 67
Line: Kansas -9, o/u: 151
