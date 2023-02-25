College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big 12 game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60

Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4

Saturday College Basketball Predictions

Oklahoma at Iowa State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Iowa State 67, Oklahoma 58

Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 128

TCU at Texas Tech Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 68

Line: Texas Tech -2, o/u: 144.5

Texas at Baylor Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Baylor 75, Texas 71

Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 148.5

Kansas State at Oklahoma State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Kansas State 69

Line: Oklahoma State -2.5, o/u: 142.5

West Virginia at Kansas Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Kansas 85, West Virginia 67

Line: Kansas -9, o/u: 151

