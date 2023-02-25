College Basketball Predictions. American Athletic, Big East, Mountain West Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every American Athletic Conference, Big East, and Mountain West game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60

Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4

Saturday College Basketball Predictions

American Athletic, Big East, Mountain West

American Athletic Conference Predictions

SMU at USF Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: USF 72, SMU 69

Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 149

Houston at East Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Houston 81, East Carolina 65

Line: Houston -20, o/u: 135.5

Big East Predictions

UConn at St. John’s Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: St. John’s 74, UConn 72

Line: UConn -7.5, o/u: 152

Creighton at Villanova Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Villanova 66, Creighton 63

Line: Villanova -3.5, o/u: 135

DePaul at Marquette Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Marquette 79, DePaul 65

Line: Marquette -15, o/u: 152

Mountain West Predictions

Boise State at San Jose State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Prediction: Boise State 71, San Jose State 67

Line: Boise State -3.5, o/u: 132.5

San Diego State at New Mexico Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: San Diego State 70, New Mexico 68

Line: San Diego State -1.5, o/u: 147.5

