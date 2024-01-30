COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College survives against Howard College

Jan. 29—BIG SPRING — The Odessa College men's basketball team survived a 52-51 road win over Howard College Monday in WJCAC action.

The Wranglers (18-3 overall, 6-1 in conference) were led in scoring by Willie Lightfoot's 17 points while Brandon Maclin had eight. Dylan Sanders, Daryl Houston, Damonze Woods, and Jordan Ray each had five points for Odessa College.

Howard College (15-6, 3-4) was led by Joey Madimba's 20 points while Nate Deer had 11 and Kasheem Grady had eight.

Odessa College will next face No. 1-ranked South Plains College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.