COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College to play in Collin County Classic

Nov. 9—The Odessa College men's basketball team will return to action with a weekend tournament in the Collin County Classic in Plano.

The Wranglers (5-0) will face Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 10 a.m. Friday before closing out with a noon game on Saturday against Panola College.

The Wranglers are coming off a 77-64 win over Seminole State College from Monday in Enid, Okla.

Odessa College's first home game will be at 7 p.m. against College of Southern Idaho at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.