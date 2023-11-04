COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College begins season 3-0

Nov. 3—MIDLAND — The Odessa College men's basketball team closed out its run in the Bob Chapman Classic by defeating Dodge City Community College 97-70 Friday at the Chaparral Center.

The Wranglers (3-0) began their season with a 71-62 win over Ranger College on Wednesday before defeating Phoenix College 96-70 on Thursday.

The Wranglers will net face Northern Oklahoma College-Enid at 2 p.m. Sunday in Enid, Okla.

Odessa College's first home game will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 against College of Southern Idaho at the OC Sports Center.