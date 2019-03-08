College basketball notebook: LSU’s Wade reportedly discussed ‘offer’

Yahoo Sports on Thursday, citing an FBI wiretap, reported details about an alleged 2017 conversation between LSU basketball coach Will Wade and basketball middleman Christian Dawkins discussing a strong "offer" for a recruit.

Yahoo Sports, referencing a tape, reports that a conversation between the two shows Wade's frustrations over a "Smart thing," with the coach allegedly saying he was "sick of dealing" with it, and that it should not be all that "complicated."

"The problem was, I know why he didn't take it now, it was tilted toward the family a little bit," Wade said, according to the report. "It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted toward that. Now I know for a fact he didn't explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn't get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal."

The call offered no details about the "Smart" reference, according to Yahoo. But in June 2017, guard Javonte Smart, a local Baton Rouge, La., product, committed to the Tigers program. He is currently a freshman on the team's roster and has scored 11.4 points per game this season.

--Officials have cleared Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim of any wrongdoing in the highway accident that claimed the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in February.

"After a careful review of the facts and circumstances of this case ... I concur with [the police] findings that this was a tragic accident. No charges will be filed against anyone involved," Onondaga County (N.Y.) district attorney William J. Fitzpatrick wrote in a report.

Boeheim's GMC Acadia struck and killed Jorge Jimenez on Interstate 690 on the evening of Feb. 20. Jimenez was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that had spun out on a patch of ice and crashed into a guardrail. He was dressed in dark clothing and standing next to the disabled vehicle, which didn't have its lights on, when the fatal collision occurred, according to the report.

--Georgia starting forward Rayshaun Hammonds, the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer, underwent surgery for a fracture in his right foot and will be out for the rest of the season.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore, who has averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds this season, underwent surgery at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. There is no timetable for his recovery.

Hammonds initially injured his foot in a game against Ole Miss on Feb. 23. After missing one game, he returned against Florida but aggravated the injury early in the game.

--Field Level Media