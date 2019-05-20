College basketball notebook: Howard in running for Michigan job

Michigan reportedly will interview former Wolverines star and current Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard in its search for a head coach.

Howard, 46, will meet with athletic director Warde Manuel on Tuesday, according to 247Sports.com and The Michigan Insider. John Beilein left Ann Arbor to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers last weekend.

Howard has been on the Heat staff since September 2013, when he retired after playing more than 1,200 games with eight NBA franchises from 1994-2013. A member of the famed "Fab Five" 1991 recruiting class at Michigan, Howard was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He was an All-Star with Washington in 1995-96 and won two NBA championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

--South Dakota State guard David Jenkins is transferring to UNLV, where he will be reunited with former Jackrabbits coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Jenkins averaged 19.7 points and shot 45.3 percent from 3-point range in 32 games as a sophomore in 2018-19. He scored a career-high 35 points against Memphis on Dec. 4 and earned first-team All-Summit League honors.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard announced his commitment Saturday, choosing the Runnin' Rebels over Gonzaga and Oregon. Jenkins will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019-20 season under NCAA transfer rules.

--LSU guard Javonte Smart withdrew from the NBA draft and will return to Baton Rouge for his sophomore season in 2019-20.

Smart started 18 of his 34 games with the Tigers last season, averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals for the SEC regular-season champions.

Smart's freshman season wasn't without controversy, however. The school held him out of the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt following reports that an FBI wiretap had recorded LSU coach Will Wade discussing a strong "offer" for a recruit. That recruit was believed to be Smart.

--Field Level Media