COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Newman resigns as UTPB men's basketball head coach

Aug. 10—The UTPB men's basketball team will be searching for a new leader after head coach Josh Newman announced his resignation from the program Monday.

Newman will take over as the top assistant coach at a mid-major Division I university, according to a press release.

He led the Falcons to three consecutive Lone Star Conference postseason appearances and improved the team's offensive output to 81.9 points per game.

Before taking over at UTPB, Newman was the head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith where he led a transition for the school from the junior college level to Division II.

He compiled a 277-63 record during his time at the helm of both schools

