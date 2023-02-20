College Basketball: NCAA Tournament status for each Big 12 team
Teams are trying to put the finishing touches on their NCAA Tournament resumes as we approach the end of the college basketball regular season.
The Big 12 Conference is arguably considered the top league in college basketball this year.
Quality depth from top-to-bottom makes the round-robin schedule a gauntlet for all 10 teams. Every game is a dogfight, with upsets a common occurrence each week.
The Big 12 has fared well in March as a conference team has appeared in each of the last three national championship games as well.
60% of the Big 12 currently sits inside the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the highest rate of any conference in the nation. In addition, Kansas, Texas, Baylor and Kansas State are ranked as top 15 teams.
Here is a look at where each Big 12 member falls into the current NCAA Tournament tier status. Big 12 teams are fighting for high seeding, locked into the field of 64 or on bubble watch with four games to go.
Top four seeds
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas
Texas
Baylor
Kansas State
Locked into the field of 64
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Iowa State
Bubble watch
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State
Texas Tech
West Virginia
Outside looking in
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma