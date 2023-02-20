College Basketball: NCAA Tournament status for each Big 12 team

Teams are trying to put the finishing touches on their NCAA Tournament resumes as we approach the end of the college basketball regular season.

The Big 12 Conference is arguably considered the top league in college basketball this year.

Quality depth from top-to-bottom makes the round-robin schedule a gauntlet for all 10 teams. Every game is a dogfight, with upsets a common occurrence each week.

The Big 12 has fared well in March as a conference team has appeared in each of the last three national championship games as well.

60% of the Big 12 currently sits inside the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the highest rate of any conference in the nation. In addition, Kansas, Texas, Baylor and Kansas State are ranked as top 15 teams.

Here is a look at where each Big 12 member falls into the current NCAA Tournament tier status. Big 12 teams are fighting for high seeding, locked into the field of 64 or on bubble watch with four games to go.

Top four seeds

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Texas

Baylor

Kansas State

Locked into the field of 64

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Iowa State

Bubble watch

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Texas Tech

West Virginia

Outside looking in

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire