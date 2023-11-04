College basketball: Miller's game-winner lifts Dalton State to 71-70 victory

Nov. 3—A Donavan Miller go-ahead lay-in with just four seconds remaining lifted Dalton State College to a 71-70 victory over Keiser Friday night.

Keiser (2-1) had gone ahead with a go-ahead layup of their own with 12 seconds to go. Miller responded to give Dalton State (2-2) the win.

The game was the final of two for Dalton State in Montgomery, Alabama, in the SSAC/Sun Challenge, which pits teams from the Southern States Athletic Conference, like Dalton State, against Sun Conference squads.

Dalton State dropped its opener in the challenge to Coastal Georgia on Thursday.

Keiser erased a 15-point Dalton State lead in the second half to take the late advantage. DSC led most of the way, and the largest lead of the night for Keiser was two points.

Matt Compas led Dalton State with 17 points, while Miller and Ellis Lee both had 14.

Carterius Evans had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Roadrunners will play Tuesday on the road against NCAA Division I opponent Western Carolina.