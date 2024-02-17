College basketball legend Jay Wright ‘intrigued’ by the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin basketball has gone through a volatile few weeks since February began.

The Badgers entered the month off a big win at home against Michigan State. The team was 16-4 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten play, in first place in the conference and projected as a borderline 1-seed in many bracketologies.

Then came a slide. The team lost four consecutive games, including deflating road losses to Nebraska, last-place Michigan and Rutgers.

Now, things appear to be stabilized for the moment. Wisconsin took care of Ohio State earlier this week to end the skid, and are in action again this afternoon at Iowa.

Right now the Badgers stand at a 4-seed in most bracketologies. The team is a tournament lock, though may need a hot stretch at the end of the season to enter as a top-3 seed.

College basketball legend and current CBS Sports analyst Jay Wright weighed in on where the Badgers stand entering the final week of February:

"Wisconsin intrigues me. They've been all over the place."@CoachJayWright and the crew break down the Badgers as a 4-seed pic.twitter.com/1albrwRQ5v — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 17, 2024

“Wisconsin intrigues me,” Wright said. “They’ve been all over the place. And they played a really difficult schedule, they got blown out at Arizona, but yet even in a loss to Purdue, I thought they looked really good. But talk about recency bias that the committee does not have, Wisconsin lost four in a row then got right with a win against Ohio State…Recently, four losses in a row and they’re still a four-seed.”

Wright seems to be impressed by the Badgers despite their recent stretch, pointing to a possible run on the horizon.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

