College basketball: What to know about Saturday's Malone-Walsh Mayors' Cup doubleheader

Walsh's Zack Oddo shoots a three pointer over Malone's Simon Blair in the first period at Malone Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Mayors' Cup week is here.

Walsh will host rival Malone in the annual battle for the neighborhood college basketball trophy on Saturday. The women's game will tip off at 1 p.m. The men's game will follow.

Here are some things to know about the teams heading into this weekend's clashes.

Malone's Erin Kaufman goes to the hoop with defense from Walsh's Lauren Galaska (25) and Kylie Dyrlund (24) during a game on Jan. 11.

What's at stake for all four teams?

In addition to neighborhood bragging rights, postseason hopes are on the line.

Walsh (16-4, 10-4) went into Thursday's game at Ashland in a three-way tie for first place in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball race. The Cavaliers climbed back into the race by winning 9 of their last 10 G-MAC games.

Malone is in trouble. Despite winning two straight, the Pioneers (12-12, 5-11) are four games out of the final G-MAC Tournament berth with four to play.

In the G-MAC women's basketball race, Malone (14-9, 10-5) is fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the conference tournament. The Pioneers went into week just one-half game out of the No. 3 seed.

Walsh (5-15, 3-11) sits on the brink of elimination. The Cavs went into Thursday's game at league-leading Ashland 5 1/2 games out of a tournament spot with six to play.

Malone's Aaron Badibo shoots a 3-pointer with pressure from Walsh's Nic Smith during a game on Jan. 11.

What happened in the first matchups of the season?

The two games played at Malone's Osborne Hall on Jan. 11 went down to the wire.

Brinn Hunt's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime lifted Malone to a 62-60 win in the women's game. Her game winner helped the Pioneers stop a four-game losing streak t0 Walsh dating back to the 2020-21 season.

The men's game also went to overtime with Walsh outlasting Malone 79-71. The Cavs rallied from an 18-point deficit and scored the final five points of regulation to force overtime.

Garrison Keeslar scored Walsh's first seven points in overtime and led the way with 24 points.

Malone's Aila Miller goes to the hoop with pressure from Walsh's Rory O'Hara (20) and Sydney Ludvigsen (22) during a game on Jan. 11.

Which players should you keep an eye on?

Keeslar is one of the G-MAC's top all-around men's players. He went into the Ashland game averaging 15.9 points and a team-leading 5.5 steals.

Walsh's Kobe Mitchell ranked No. 1 in the conference in 3-pointers made with 63. The Akron transfer also was fourth in scoring at 17.4 points a game.

Malone guard Simon Blair scored a career-high 35 points in the Jan. 11 game against Walsh. He ranks fifth in the G-MAC in scoring with an average of 17.3 points.

Pioneers guard Aaron Badibo is averaging 20.7 points and 11.3 rebounds over his last three games. He is second in the G-MAC in rebounding at 8.7 a game.

Badibo's offensive rebound and basket with less than a second left Saturday lifted Malone to a 74-72 win at Findlay.

Malone center Erin Kaufman, the 2022-23 G-MAC Women's Freshman of the Year, leads the conference in rebounding at almost 10 a game. She also ranks eighth in scoring with an average of 14.0 points.

Forward Kiley Dyrlund went into the Ashland game leading Walsh in scoring at 13.4 points a game. She scored a season-high 28 against Ohio Dominican on Jan. 13.

