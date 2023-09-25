College Basketball’s Insider Jon Rothstein ranks Rutgers basketball No. 43

Monday will mark six weeks until Rutgers basketball opens the season against Princeton Jon Rothstein, host of the College Hoops Today podcast, ranks the 2023-24 Scarlet Knights No. 43 in his ‘Rothstein 45.’

Rothstein, a CBS Sports analyst, breaks down Rutgers basketball as head coach Steve Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights prepare for the 2023-24 season.

ROTHSTEIN 45

The college basketball analyst believes Pikiell has built a contender for the NCAA Tournament in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers has an All-American returning to their center position, with Cliff Omoruyi returning for the 2023-24 season. Omoruyi played and started in all 34 games last year, leading the team with 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Also, Pikiell has a few newcomers on his roster, headlined by top 50 freshman guard Gavin Griffiths and UMass transfer guard Noah Fernandez. Fernandez averaged a team-leading 13.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 11 games last season while playing at UMass.

Griffiths and Fernandez will play alongside sophomore guard Derek Simpson, who averaged 7.1 points per game last year.

Rutgers senior forward Aundre Hyatt will return to the Scarlet Knights, electing to play his last year of eligibility. Also, forward Mawot Mag will return for the 2023-24 season after his season-ending ACL injury last year. Mag is a six-foot-seven wing and is one of the most athletic players on the Scarlet Knights’ roster.

