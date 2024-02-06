COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Illini get another ugly win

Feb. 5—CHAMPAIGN — When it comes to beauty, Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood seems to be a pretty good judge.

"Look at me, I'm ugly. I don't care if they are pretty or ugly, you just want to win," said Underwood after his Fighting Illini pulled out an 87-84 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers Sunday night at the State Farm Center.

And while no one challenged his obvious accurate observation, this was the second straight home game that Illinois has had to pull out in the final minutes. A week earlier it was a 70-62 victory over Indiana.

"It was pretty much a typical day in the Big Ten," Underwood said. "We made a couple of big plays to win."

And those big plays were a pair of free throws from Marcus Domask, a pair of free throws from Justin Harmon and then a steal by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 7 seconds remaining in overtime.

Domask also sank 1-of-2 free throws with 3.1 seconds left to send Sunday's game in overtime.

"I had the ball and I had an empty side," said Domask of the play following Rienk Mast's basket with :09 left that gave Nebraska 73-72 lead. "As the defense collapsed, I knew I could draw a foul if I just showed them the ball. I gave myself an opportunity at the line."

It's not the first time that Domask has had the ball in hands at the end of regulation. The graduate transfer missed a short jumper at the end of regulation in the loss at Northwestern.

"I will put the ball in Marcus' hands with the game on the line all of the time," Underwood said.

But, how did the 14th-rated Illini (17-5 overall, 8-3 in the Big Ten) see their 10-point advantage (72-62) with 3:20 left in regulation become a 73-72 deficit with :09 remaining?

"I think we just got a little out of what offensively, not much movement and we had to shoot some tough shots," said Illinois senior Coleman Hawkins, who had a team-high 20 points. "And defensively, they hit some tough shots."

And it wasn't just in the final three minutes.

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga was seemingly able to shoot from anywhere in Champaign County on Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-2 senior scored a game-high 31 points, making 5-of-7 from 3-point range, while Mast, a 6-10 junior forward, had 22 points on 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

"Tominaga is very gifted," Underwood said. "He has a great release on his shot and he's very smart."

Conversely, Underwood admitted his timeout following the 3-pointer by Terrence Shannon Jr. that gave Illinois the 10-point lead (72-62) didn't look real good.

"Obviously, not a great decision, considering it change the momentum," he admitted, saying he wanted to make a defensive change. "I would call it again and again."

And that defensive change — a late switch on a ball screen between Tominaga and Mast proved to be beneficial in the final seconds of overtime as Shannon sealed the victory with his steal off a pass from Tominaga intended for a possible game-tying 3 by Mast.

But according to Underwood, the difference maker on Sunday as sophomore Ty Rodgers, who had a game-high 14 rebounds including five offensive.

"He can play as a screener. He is really good in the pocket. He is athletic, so he can do a great job of cutting. He is making free throws. He is a really, really good college player," said Underwood as Rodgers also had 8 points, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

He even drew the praise of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg.

"Teams are playing off of him. I don't think he has shot a 3 this year," Hoiberg said. "But, he is such a good cutter and slasher. When you play off of him, you have to go find him, you have to seek contact and hit him. But, he is so good at getting around you. I think he had 10 offensive rebounds in two games against us last year."

Rodgers ability on the glass allowed Illinois to enjoy a 50-33 advantage in rebounding and the Illini had 12 second-chance points.

"That's just what the game gives us," Rodgers said. "I'm just crashing the glass and playing hard."

But, why is he such a good rebounder?

"It's just being aggressive and not accepting block outs," he said. "I just think it's an effort thing, honestly."

With the victory, Illinois moves into a second-place tie with Wisconsin, a game behind Purdue in the loss column.

"This was very important," Hawkins said. "We are just one game out and they (Purdue) have to come play us at home. We are in control of our own destiny."

Up next for Illinois is a road trip on Saturday to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans.