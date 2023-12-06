College basketball: High-scoring Roadrunners bounce back from first conference loss with win over Voorhees

Dec. 5—After taking their first Southern States Athletic Conference loss of the season on Saturday, the Dalton State Roadrunners responded with a 90-77 non-conference win over Voorhees at home Monday night.

An 86-83 road loss at William Carey in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, spoiled Dalton State's 3-0 conference start, but the Roadrunners kept a winning record by downing visiting Voorhees Monday.

Dalton State (6-4) led wire-to-wire, building an 11-point lead early on at 13-2 and pushing it to as many as 22 points as the Roadrunners ran by Voorhees (3-8).

The lead was its largest at 44-22 after a Qualen Pettus 3-pointer with 4:05 to go in the first half. Voorhees went on a 10-4 spurt to close the first half, but that left Dalton State still with a 48-32 lead.

Dalton State pushed the advantage back up to 22 again early in the second half and never let Voorhees closer than within eight points again.

Matt Compas led Dalton State with 21 points, a career high for the newcomer in a Dalton State uniform. He went 9-for-11 from the field and added six rebounds. Harrison Eghan scored 12 points and grabbed 11 boards, good for his second double-double of the year.

Franklin Almonte had 13 points, three blocks and five rebounds. Donavan Miller scored seven points and had eight assists, matching a season high that he'd set in three other games this year. Dalton State shot 54.3% from the field and hit on 8-of-21 3-pointers. Ellis Lee and Kawasiki Ricks each hit a pair from deep.

Dalton State also outpaced Voorhees 31-11 in bench points, with Pettus leading the way with nine.

Julius Phillips led the visitors with 19 points, while Keshawn Evans had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The game marked the third time this season that Dalton State has scored at least 90 points, with the Roadrunners putting up a season-high 98 against Brewton-Parker earlier this season. Dalton State scored 90 or more just once last season. Dalton State is scoring 78.6 points per game through 10 games, up 11.6 points over the 67 per contest a year ago.

The high-scoring Roadrunners get a break before they head back into action. The next DSC game is Dec. 16 at home against Life, a SSAC opponent.