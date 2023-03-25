Each college basketball head coach that has a chance to win national championship for first time
We’ve been treated to a historic NCAA Tournament thus far.
For the first time in history, there will not be a No. 1 seed participating in the Elite Eight. No. 1 Purdue was upset in the first round, No. 1 Kansas was defeated in the Round of 32, and No. 1 seeds Houston and Alabama suffered losses in the Sweet 16.
Texas is now the highest ranked team left in the tournament with a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. Gonzaga and Kansas State are close behind with No. 3 seeds in their respective regions.
Of the Elite Eight head coaches left, none of them have won a national championship before. UCONN is the only remaining program that has won a national championship, but their most recent was under former head coach Kevin Ollie for the 2013-14 season.
Here’s a look at the head coaches who could be cutting down the nets for the first time on April 3.
Brian Dutcher - San Diego State
Mark Few - Gonzaga
Dan Hurley - UCONN
Jim Larranaga - Miami
Dusty May - FAU
Rodney Terry - Texas
Jerome Tang - Kansas State
Greg McDermott - Creighton
