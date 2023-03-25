Each college basketball head coach that has a chance to win national championship for first time

We’ve been treated to a historic NCAA Tournament thus far.

For the first time in history, there will not be a No. 1 seed participating in the Elite Eight. No. 1 Purdue was upset in the first round, No. 1 Kansas was defeated in the Round of 32, and No. 1 seeds Houston and Alabama suffered losses in the Sweet 16.

Texas is now the highest ranked team left in the tournament with a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. Gonzaga and Kansas State are close behind with No. 3 seeds in their respective regions.

Of the Elite Eight head coaches left, none of them have won a national championship before. UCONN is the only remaining program that has won a national championship, but their most recent was under former head coach Kevin Ollie for the 2013-14 season.

Here’s a look at the head coaches who could be cutting down the nets for the first time on April 3.

Brian Dutcher - San Diego State

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Few - Gonzaga

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hurley - UCONN

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Larranaga - Miami

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Dusty May - FAU

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Terry - Texas

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Tang - Kansas State

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Greg McDermott - Creighton

Mar 24, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott celebrates after defeating the Princeton Tigers in the NCAA tournament round of sixteen at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

