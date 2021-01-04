College basketball game to be played with both teams wearing masks on court

Jason Owens
·2 min read

The Patriot League has taken more precautions than most amid the COVID-19 pandemic by canceling non-conference play during basketball season.

With teams tipping off conference play this week, two will continue to take extra steps. Boston University and Holy Cross will tip off on Tuesday with both teams wearing masks on the court, a sight not previously seen on college courts despite concerns about playing an indoor sport at the height of an airborne pandemic.

The effort is spearheaded by BU, which is mandating that all visiting teams this season wear masks for games on the school’s campus, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports. Tuesday will mark the school’s home opener.

BU opened its season on Monday with an 83-76 win at Holy Cross. BU players wore masks on the court. Holy Cross players did not.

COVID-19’s impact on college basketball

The BU policy arrives amid a college season riddled with game cancelations and postponements because of COVID-19 outbreaks among programs. Villanova announced on Monday that it’s extending a hiatus after multiple positive tests within the program, including head coach Jay Wright.

Meanwhile Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that he has been in quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure. In November, Krzyzewski questioned the wisdom of moving forward with the college basketball season after more than 50 games had been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.

A Wilson basketball is seen as players of the LSU Tigers stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional Semifinals at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
After canceling non-conference play, the Patriot League will see two teams tip off with players wearing masks. (Lance King/Getty Images/file photo)

