College basketball game to be played with both teams wearing masks on court

The Patriot League has taken more precautions than most amid the COVID-19 pandemic by canceling non-conference play during basketball season.

With teams tipping off conference play this week, two will continue to take extra steps. Boston University and Holy Cross will tip off on Tuesday with both teams wearing masks on the court, a sight not previously seen on college courts despite concerns about playing an indoor sport at the height of an airborne pandemic.

The effort is spearheaded by BU, which is mandating that all visiting teams this season wear masks for games on the school’s campus, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports. Tuesday will mark the school’s home opener.

BU opened its season on Monday with an 83-76 win at Holy Cross. BU players wore masks on the court. Holy Cross players did not.

Boston University wearing masks during its season-opener today at Holy Cross.



As I reported, both teams will have to wear masks tomorrow when the two teams play at BU.

COVID-19’s impact on college basketball

The BU policy arrives amid a college season riddled with game cancelations and postponements because of COVID-19 outbreaks among programs. Villanova announced on Monday that it’s extending a hiatus after multiple positive tests within the program, including head coach Jay Wright.

Meanwhile Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that he has been in quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure. In November, Krzyzewski questioned the wisdom of moving forward with the college basketball season after more than 50 games had been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.



