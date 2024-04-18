College basketball: Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith to play at TCU

Guard Hailey Van Lith (C), who spent the 2022 season with Louisville and 2023 season at LSU, will play at TCU in 2024. File Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith will play at TCU next season, leaving the Tigers for the Horned Frogs after one season.

Sources told The Athletic, 247Sports and The Next about the decision Thursday. Van Lith, who transferred from Louisville to LSU last off-season, averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in 33 starts last season for the Tigers.

She earned All-ACC honors twice while with the Cardinals, including during her 2022-23 campaign, when she averaged a career-high 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

She will use a fifth year of eligibility, granted because the COVID-19 pandemic occurred during her freshman season, to play for the Horned Frogs.