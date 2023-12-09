College basketball: Florida State gets the horns as South Florida cruises at Orange Bowl Classic

SUNRISE — South Florida had lost three games in a row by double digits, but it was clear from the outset Saturday that the Bulls were intent on ending that streak.

USF scored the first eight points and never trailed, cruising to an 88-72 win against Florida State in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at Amerant Bank Arena. Florida faced Richmond in the second game of the doubleheader.

South Florida guard Jayden Reid, center, and forward Kasean Pryor, right, go for a loose ball against Florida State guard Jalen Warley, left, during the second half of the NCAA college Orange Bowl Classic basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

USF’s win Saturday against an in-state opponent “means a lot to me because I know it means a lot to our fan base,” said first-year Bulls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, noting the program is trying to “re-establish that vibe” of USF basketball. “We don’t have the Magic. We don’t have the Heat. We want to be that source of hoops for our community, for our campus. So, to come down here … and put on a performance like that, I think that’s going to get our fan base excited like we want them.”

Florida State, wearing its alternate turquoise uniforms, lost its third consecutive game. Unlike those previous two losses, which included second-half leads of 17 and 14 points, against Georgia and North Carolina, respectively, the Seminoles never challenged the Bulls.

“It was so obvious right from the beginning that they were a lot more aggressive than we were,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. He added of his team’s uneven play: “This team has been consistently inconsistent this year.

“We’ve struggled trying to find that mental and emotional level that it takes to compete with the talent that we have,” Hamilton said. “That’s on me as the head coach, and the rest of the staff, and also on the team that’s really standing on some shoulders of guys who have set a standard we have to live up to.”

The Seminoles (4-4) trailed the Bulls 38-24 at halftime and by as many as 26 points in the second half, showing a pulse only during an 8-0 run spanning 66 seconds. That pulled them within nine, 50-41, with 13:15 left. The Bulls (3-4) ripped off six quick points in response and didn’t look back.

“[Abdur-Rahim] did a tremendous job of finding that magic level to get his kids focused — they kind of out-Florida State'd Florida State,” Hamilton said.

“Runs are part of the game,” said USF senior guard Chris Youngblood. “The elite teams don’t blink.”

One of just seven NCAA Division I programs with 12 newcomers, the Bulls turned in their best performance against major competition so far in Abdur-Rahim’s tenure. Games such as Saturday’s help the chemistry, Youngblood said.

“These past few games on the road brought us real close,” he said. “You can get close at home, but on the road trips, it’s just you and your team, so you have no choice but to get close. Or you’re going to get embarrassed.”

Selton Miguel, a senior transfer guard from Kansas State, led all scorers with 20 points off the bench. Youngblood, who came to USF with Abdur-Rahim from Kennesaw State, poured in 18 points — 12 of them in the first half. Jose Placer, Kasean Pryor, Kobe Knox and Jayden Reid added nine apiece for the Bulls, who shot 12-for-23 from 3-point range.

“Just trusting our teammates with passes, getting paint touches, inside-out 3s, sticking to what we do,” Youngblood said.

Forward Jamir Watkins tallied 15 points to lead Florida State, which also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Baba Miller and nine points from Josh Nickelberry.

The Seminoles shot 39% (30 in the first half) and made just 18 of their 35 free throws. After falling into an early hole, they trailed by double digits for the first time five minutes before the break. The deficit ballooned to 17 points thanks to a 12-2 Bulls run that included a 3 from Youngblood. Another 3 from Youngblood, and a Knox dunk off a Pryor steal, gave the Bulls a 43-24 lead less than two minutes into the second half.

“I tell you this right here: You’re not going to want to play them in January, February or March, I guarantee it,” Abdur-Rahim said of FSU. “They’ll prepare us for our conference. We know now we’re capable of playing against a Power Five team or high-level team. …That’s a win we’ve got to build on.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida State South Florida college basketball Orange Bowl Classic