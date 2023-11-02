College basketball expert sizes up the Pac-12 before its last hoops season

We talked to college basketball expert Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated about the 2023-2024 Pac-12 college basketball season, the last season for this conference before it splinters next year.

“I do think that it has a chance to be a pretty good swan song for the league,” Sweeney told us. “To me, I would view it as tier one, some combo of USC, UCLA and Arizona. Tier two, Colorado and Oregon. You could potentially throw a couple other teams into that mix. I think Washington would be the team I probably like the most. But I have some questions with Mike Hopkins and how it breaks down. Then there are some teams I’m at least interested in in that 7 through 10 tier with Washington State, who’s been well coached; Craig Smith in Utah, starting to get on the right track; Stanford in a do-or-die year for Jared Haase, and then Cal with Mark Madsen has things going in the right direction quickly.”

