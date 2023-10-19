College basketball expert sees the potential in this USC hoops team if everyone can get healthy

College basketball expert Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated talked to us about this hugely anticipated USC basketball season.

Sweeney clearly sees the potential of this team and what it can become if everyone is healthy and contributing, beginning with Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis.

“(USC can) bring key pieces such as Vincent Iwuchukwu back for a healthy sophomore year. Hopefully Kijani Wright, guys like that,” Sweeney began. “Then to bring in some transfers as well. Talent-wise, this group has a chance to be really, really good and be in the mix, in the top of the Pac-12 and the top 15 or so nationally. I wouldn’t necessarily think of them as a tier-one title contender, but I certainly think they’ll be in that conversation of teams that, if you’re building out a list of 15 to 20 teams that can make a Final Four in the preseason, USC is probably on it. That’s a credit to the roster that Andy Enfield’s built here with this Trojans team.”

