Our College Basketball expert predicts who wins it all
Our very own College Basketball expert Scott Gleeson gives his prediction for who’s winning it all in New Orleans.
Our very own College Basketball expert Scott Gleeson gives his prediction for who’s winning it all in New Orleans.
Duke-North Carolina should be a game for the ages, and Villanova will be missing one of its key players as it tries to send Jayhawks back to Kansas.
Two of Brittney Griner’s USA Basketball teammates have broken their silence on the star player’s imprisonment in Russia. Most WNBA players have been hesitant to talk about Griner’s detention on apparent drug charges in Russia, hoping to avoid potentially hurting her case. Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community.
Andrea Thome, the wife of MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome, canceled their Browns tickets. Then she got a note from one of Deshaun Watson's alleged victims.
Chris Paul got the last laugh literally and figuratively on Wednesday night.
In the immediate aftermath of the unexpected unretirement of Tom Brady, we caught wind of a theory that Brady’s return was possibly tied to the eventual exit of Bruce Arians. (Check out the attached video from Monday, March 14, if you don’t believe me.) Eighteen days later — and on the evening that the annual [more]
Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had the chance to respond to the whirlwind of complaints around his free throw shooting, and his argument is basically infallible. By Adam Hermann
Julius Randle on the Knicks might be the worst fit in the NBA.
The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings. The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world. Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.
https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/3vfm3hoyKOTQ9S6w4LAZDF HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Pacers beat writer Scott Agness for Fieldhouse Files discuss the futures of Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Lance Stephenson, and others. Plus, the duo ...
Golden State had its best game in weeks, but there are no moral victories in the NBA.
Here are our best bets for Saturday's Final Four matchups
Ben Carlson, who announced Wednesday he plans to transfer, played in seven games as a freshman and 32 games as a sophomore.
Answering questions that arise from Bruce Arians stepping down as Tampa Bay head coach so Todd Bowles can take over.
We're a couple weeks into 2022 NFL free agency and salary cap space is at a premium. Here's how much space every team, including the Patriots, has left under the cap.
Gahanna's Sean Jones was among the runners-up.
The 2022 World Cup draw is nearly here (finally!) and here are full details on how to watch the draw live, the date, start time and much more.
Anaya Peoples, Sam Brunelle and Abby Prohaska will play out their remaining college eligilbility elsewhere.
After 50 years, Al Sobotka, renown in hockey circles and the man who famously twirled octopi over his head, no longer works for the Detroit Red Wings.
Everyone should be asking “why are we doing this?” to every bit and when the answer is “because it’s always been that way,” rip it down.
Julius Randle is likely to remain a member of the Knicks moving forward. But is that the smartest outcome for either Randle or New York?