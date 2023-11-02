College basketball expert looks at Kansas State before USC’s season opener

We talked to college basketball expert Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated about USC’s big season-opening game against Kansas State on Monday night.

Sweeney looked at the Wildcats for us:

“I do think they will take a step back,” Sweeney began. “I don’t think they’ll be a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament. I don’t think they’ll be in the mix for an Elite Eight, but this looks like a potential tournament team that is athletic up front. They have a coach that I’m very high on in Jerome Tang, and I think they’re also a little bit deeper than they were last year. That roster dropped off pretty precipitously when (Markquis) Nowell and Keyontae Johnson weren’t on the floor. This year they have a little bit more depth because of getting into Year 2 (under Tang) and being able to recruit a full high school class, being able to recruit more transfers.

“I think that’s helped them. So they should be very good. They also went on a foreign tour, so they will be prepared. There won’t be a huge experience gap between these two teams (KSU and USC). That should be a really fun game to get the season going.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire