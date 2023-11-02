College basketball expert explains the true value of Isaiah Collier to USC

We talked to college basketball expert Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated about USC basketball. Sweeney offered an assessment of USC freshman Isaiah Collier.

“I think it’s certainly understandable why Boogie (Ellis) is in that conversation for national player of the year. I think he is really good. He has probably gotten undervalued a little bit nationally because of who he was early in his career. So yeah, I wouldn’t expect Isaiah Collier to come in and average 18 (points), four (rebounds) and three (assists),” Sweeney told us. “If you look historically at what top freshmen are doing in college basketball right now, more than half of ’em are averaging under 10 points a game. I expect Collier to be over that threshold, but the idea that he will come in and immediately be one of the best players in the country isn’t necessarily fair. I think his importance is massive for this team. What he can do for everyone else is probably what can make USC take another leap this year and have that top-15-type second weekend, maybe Final Four-type year.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire