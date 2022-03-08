College basketball: Dick Vitale shares great news

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
  • Dick Vitale
    Dick Vitale
    American basketball coach and announcer

If you’re a fan in the slightest of college basketball you’re familiar with commentator Dick Vitale. The man has an energy for life that is matched by very few and a love for college basketball that is second to none.

Vitale, 82, has been battling cancer and had to miss the majority of the 2021-22 college basketball season as a result. He’s been very open on social media about the entire battle and provided inspiration and the sense of community for those facing similar situations.

On Tuesday, Dickie-V shared the best possible news any of us could have hoped for during March Madness:

Now that’s “AWESOME WITH A CAPITAL A!”

Vitale has helped raise over $44 million dollars to fight pediatric cancer over the years. Vitale’s annual gala event occurs this coming May as that incredible number will continue to climb.

You can find ways to donate to Vitale’s fundraising efforts by visiting his webpage.

