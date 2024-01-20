College basketball: Daniels, UNH rally to overtake UMBC

Jan. 20—Senior forward Clarence Daniels scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading the UNH men's basketball team past UMBC 64-58 on Saturday in Baltimore.

Daniels's jumper with 5:12 remaining allowed UNH to take its first lead of the game, 52-51, and the Wildcats held on from there.

Ahmad Robinson added 18 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 11-7 overall and 3-2 in America East.

Marcus Blanks scored 20 points to lead UMBC (6-14, 1-4), which led by as many as seven points in the second half.

Purdue 84, Iowa 70: Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked four shots, and No. 2 Purdue beat host Iowa in a Big Ten matchup.

North Carolina 76, Boston College 66: RJ Davis netted 16 points and Harrison Ingram recorded a double-double as No. 4 North Carolina held off host Boston College.

Houston 57, UCF 42: LJ Cryer recorded 16 points and four steals and No. 5 Houston played suffocating defense while notching a victory over visiting Central Florida.

Tennessee 91, Alabama 71: Dalton Knecht scored 25 points, Jonas Aidoo had 19 points and four blocks, and sixth-ranked Tennessee routed Alabama, handing the Crimson Tide their first loss in SEC play.

Texas 75, Baylor 73: Tyrese Hunter drove the lane for the game-winning layup with 0.1 seconds left as host Texas outlasted No. 9 Baylor.

Oklahoma 69, Cincinnati 65: Javian McCollum overcame a right ankle injury to score a team-high 16 points as No. 15 Oklahoma held off host Cincinnati.

Creighton 97, Seton Hall 94, 3 OTs: Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 28 points and Trey Alexander capped his 23-point performance with a go-ahead 3-pointer in triple overtime as No. 18 Creighton pulled out a wild victory over host Seton Hall.

Marquette 73, St. John's 72: Oso Ighodaro scored 17 points as No. 17 Marquette survived a shaky final few minutes to earn a victory over St. John's at Madison Square Garden.

Dayton 96, URI 62: Javon Bennett scored a team-high 22 points, leading No. 21 Dayton over visiting Rhode Island.

Syracuse 72, Miami (Fla.) 69: Quadir Copeland made a 3-pointer just before time expired to lift host Syracuse over Miami.