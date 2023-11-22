College basketball: Dalton State win streak halted by undefeated Cumberlands

Nov. 22—Dalton State College took a three-game win streak into a road non-conference game against Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Tuesday night.

Cumberlands brought in its own winning streak of seven straight to start the season, and the hosts ended the Roadrunners' run while getting to 8-0 on the year.

Dalton State (4-3) dropped 91-74 to undefeated Cumberlands Tuesday night in a break from Southern States Athletic Conference play.

The Roadrunners led early and kept Cumberlands' lead slim for most of the first half. A 3-pointer by Cumberlands' JJ Ramey with 31 seconds left in the half got the home team a 41-34 advantage at the break.

Dalton State refused to let the hosts pull away for most of the second half, but couldn't ever get the lead back.

The Cumberlands lead was just nine with 4:08 remaining after an Ellis Lee 3-pointer, but the Patriots outscored Dalton State 13-5 after that point to finish off the 17-point win.

Cumberlands forced 12 DSC turnovers and piled up 18 points off of turnovers, while the Roadrunners had four points off of just six Patriot turnovers.

Lee and Qualen Pettus led Dalton State's comeback efforts after halftime. Lee scored 13 of his 15 points after the break while Pettus put in 13 of his team-high 19 after half. Donavan Miller scored 12 and had four assists. Matt Compas scored eight, while Franklin Almonte scored five but led the game with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Ramey led the way for Cumberlands with 22, while Jonathan Brown scored 19 and DJ Jones put in 15.

After a 2-0 SSAC start and the break from conference play to take on Cumberlands on the road, Dalton State returns home to host SSAC foe Brewton-Parker on Saturday at 2 p.m.