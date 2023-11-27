College basketball: Dalton State buries Brewton-Parker to continue unbeaten conference start

Nov. 27—Dalton State College entered halftime with a 10-point lead and increased the advantage to as much as 29 in the second half as the Roadrunners ran away from Southern States Athletic Conference opponent Brewton-Parker 98-69 at home on Saturday.

The Dalton State lead was 10 at 74-64 with 7:34 left, but the Roadrunners (5-3, 3-0 SSAC) outscored the Barons (4-7, 0-3 SSAC) 24-5 the rest of the way.

An 11-0 run, capped by a Donavan Miller 3-pointer, pushed the lead over 20 for the first time at 85-64.

Miller had 10 points and led the way for a school-record 22 team assists by the Roadrunners with eight assists of his own. Miller also had eight assists as Dalton State tied the then-school record of 21 assists in a win over Point the previous week.

Harrson Eghan nailed 5-of-6 3-pointers and had 19 points as the Roadrunners hit on 15 of their 30 attempts from long range overall. Miller hit two, while Ellis Lee and Antonio Lewis each hit a trio of triples. Lee scored nine while Lewis put in 11. The 50% mark on shooting 3-pointers was better than the team mark from the field overall of 46.6%.

On the other end, DSC held the Barons to just 34.2% shooting.

Dalton High School graduate Franklin Almonte put up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Compas made it five Roadrunners in double-digits in scoring with his 10 points.

The Roadrunners forced 17 turnovers and netted 20 points off of them while taking care of the ball themselves, only coughing up seven turnovers.

Lance Smith led the Barons with 19, while Dre Burroughs had 15. Grant Sanders had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Dalton State is one of seven teams still undefeated in SSAC play, though the Roadrunners are the only team that's done so while playing three conference games. Four teams are 2-0 and a pair are 1-0. Dalton State's three opponents are 0-7 combined in the conference so far.

Dalton State gets another one of those teams again on Thursday in a road rematch with Blue Mountain Christian at 8:30 p.m.