College Basketball: Current top 10 recruiting rankings for the class of 2023

Basketball season is upon us. The NBA will be playing its first games of the 2022-23 campaign tonight, and the college schedule will begin in a few weeks on November 7.

Let’s take a look ahead at which college programs are in the lead for next year’s recruiting class. Here are the current top 10 recruiting rankings in 2023 for college hoops according to 247Sports.

Duke: 70.58 points

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: 69.94 points

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: 67.87 points

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Connecticut: 66.20 points

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ohio State: 65.26 points

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State: 64.96 points

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon: 64.55 points

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas: 62.35 points

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee: 61.27 points

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Maryland: 60.08 points

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

