College Basketball: Current top 10 recruiting rankings for the class of 2023
Basketball season is upon us. The NBA will be playing its first games of the 2022-23 campaign tonight, and the college schedule will begin in a few weeks on November 7.
Let’s take a look ahead at which college programs are in the lead for next year’s recruiting class. Here are the current top 10 recruiting rankings in 2023 for college hoops according to 247Sports.
More high school basketball recruiting stories
NFL Hall of Famer’s son commits to Cincinnati
Duke gets another five-star commitment
Duke: 70.58 points
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky: 69.94 points
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State: 67.87 points
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Connecticut: 66.20 points
Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Ohio State: 65.26 points
Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Iowa State: 64.96 points
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oregon: 64.55 points
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas: 62.35 points
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee: 61.27 points
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Maryland: 60.08 points
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports